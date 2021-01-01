Jaya Amma songs part of pop culture: Kangana Ranaut movie Thalayavi: Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Kangana Ranaut is all set to release a new track from the movie ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ on Monday. The song pays homage to eminent politicians and former film stars.

The makers of ‘Thalayavi’ have recreated four iconic original songs of Jayalalithaa and MGR. The songs from ‘Kannai Kanya’ and ‘Russia Police 115’ (1968) to ‘Anna Porutham’, ‘Nam Nadu’ (1969) to ‘Ninathathai Nathathiya’ and ‘Kavalkaran’ to ‘Ninathan Vantai’ have been remade. (1967)).





Speaking about the songs, Kangana Ranaut says, ‘Jaya Amma’s songs are important because they are a part of pop culture. This song is an aggregation of that track. Jaya Amma and MGR gave 60 to 70 songs together. They worked together for decades, but we wanted to break it down in four days. I used to do many looks and hairstyles in one day.

Explaining the experience of shooting the song, Kangana Ranaut while preparing for the sequel of the film said, “Jaya Amma was very beautiful in my youth. But we were shooting the second hour of the film. My director took it himself to make sure I got a good meal. The food from his mother’s hand was brought in three tiffins. Vijay-directed ‘Thalaivi’ will be released on September 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas across the world.

