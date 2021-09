Jaya Bachchan 50 years in filmmaking: Abhishek Bachchan Post on Jaya Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan has shared 6 photos of his mother Jaya Bachchan. These photos are taken from Jaya Bachchan’s film.

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan has completed 50 years in filmmaking. She started her career in B-Town in 1971 with the film ‘Goody’. Jaya Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a post on social media about his mother completing 50 years in the industry.

Abhishek Bachchan shared 6 photos of mother Jaya Bachchan from his Instagram account on Saturday. These photos are taken from Jaya Bachchan’s film. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the caption, ‘I am thankful to be his son and have a proud moment of completing 50 years in filmmaking. Happy 50 years of cinema, Mom, I love you. ‘





In a post written by Abhishek Bachchan for Jaya Bachchan, her sister Shweta Bachchan commented ‘Love You’. Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has also commented. Meanwhile, all the celebs including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Isha Deol and Zoya Akhtar have reacted to Abhishek Bachchan’s post.

Jaya Bachchan has acted in Hindi and Bengali films. He has acted in hit movies like ‘Guddi’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Shole’, ‘Bavarchi’, ‘Silsila’ and ‘Upahar’. After her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan appeared in a few films. He has made films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ after a long time.



After her film career, Jaya Bachchan focused on her political career. Now Jaya Bachchan is returning from filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.