Jaya Bachchan Curse BJP Leaders In Rajya Sabha Anchor Sushant Sinha Rajya Sabha Will Not Run According To You

After Jaya Bachchan’s statement in the house, anchor Sushant Sinha has targeted her. He criticized Jaya Bachchan a lot in his program.

Jaya Bachchan’s anger erupted during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha. He called the government good and bad. Jaya Bachchan said that soon the bad days of Modi government are going to start. During this, when the Chair of the House tried to stop him, he also got upset.

This video of Jaya Bachchan is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many people are criticizing his attitude. Discussions on this issue were also seen on news channels. In his program News ki Pathshala on “Times Now Navbharat”, senior journalist and anchor Sushant Sinha sharply criticized Jaya Bachchan for raising this issue.

Sushant Sinha said that if you look at Jaya Bachchan, you will not know whether you are watching the Rajya Sabha proceedings or a street fight. She was given a chance to speak on the Narcotics Bill but started speaking on the suspended MPs. Is there any rule or not?

Sinha further said, ‘You will be Jaya Bachchan… you will be the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family, but there is an MP inside that house. The rules and regulations that are there for every MP are also for you Jaya Bachchan ji. If you come to take a selfie on the street, you can push it away, drive away journalists, but the laws inside Parliament will not work for you.

Sushant Sinha questioned Jaya Bachchan’s way of talking and said that look at the tone of talking to the Chair of Parliament … it seems as if she is holding an employee’s class in her house. So much anger just because what is happening outside is not being digested. Even the country has not been able to digest how the name of the Bachchan family came out in the Panama Papers.

Let us tell you that in the Panama Papers case, the Enforcement Directorate has called Aishwarya Rai to Delhi, due to which BJP MPs had commented on Aishwarya Rai in Parliament, due to which Jaya Bachchan was badly infuriated. Expressing her displeasure, she said, “I was personally attacked, I curse you that you guys will have bad days. You strangle us, our people.”