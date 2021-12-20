Jaya Bachchan Curse On BJP Leaders In Rajya Sabha Sushant Sinha Asks How Can Be This Ego Alok Shrivastava Also Tweet On It Sushant Sinha lashed out at Jaya Bachchan, said journalist

Jaya Bachchan cursed in the Rajya Sabha, due to which she came under the target of the people. Journalist Sushant Sinha has also tweeted questioning the actress.

Aishwarya Rai summoned to Delhi by Enforcement Directorate in Panama Papers case. The ruling party MPs also commented on Aishwarya Rai in Parliament regarding this matter, which infuriated Jaya Bachchan. Expressing displeasure, she said, “I was personally attacked, I curse you that you guys will have bad days. You strangle us, our people.” Jaya Bachchan came under the target of journalists, ruling party leaders and social media users for these things.

News anchor Sushant Sinha took to Twitter to target Jaya Bachchan and questioned her calling her arrogant. Sushant Sinha tweeted, “Why is there so much arrogance inside Jaya Bachchan. She was talking to the chair in Rajya Sabha as if she was shouting at the employee of her house. His behavior with journalists outside is also said to be so rude.

News anchor Sushant Sinha further wrote in his tweet about Jaya Bachchan, “There are videos of pushing common people. So much arrogance in a leader who can’t win an election?” Journalist and writer Alok Srivastava took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “Jaya Bachchan, MP of SP, is considering herself as Durvasa Rishi? When daughter-in-law Aishwarya was questioned, the government was cursed.

Writer Shefali Vaidya questioned Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “Why is she always so sharp, angry? She can’t speak in a slightly dignified manner. Can’t believe this is the same ‘Guddi’ cute actress.” Taking a jibe at Jaya Bachchan, BJP MLA Preeti Gandhi wrote, “This is a very bad behavior on the part of an MP.”

Congress leader Vijay took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “SP MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool on the BJP in Parliament and said that your bad days will come soon. This statement came shortly after Aishwarya Rai was summoned by the ED. Jaya madam gets frustrated when it comes to family.”