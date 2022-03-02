Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan got furious at CM Yogi, said – whoever left the family knows what is the daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law, also took the name of Amitabh

2 days ago
While addressing the rally in UP elections, Jaya Bachchan attacked CM Yogi fiercely. His video clip during this time is also becoming fiercely viral.

The land of Uttar Pradesh is currently seen littered with election rallies. There is a lot of enthusiasm among all the stars regarding the UP elections and they are seen addressing rallies to campaign for the candidates of their favorite party. The name of MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is also included in this list.

Jaya Bachchan, wife of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and leader of the Samajwadi Party, is promoting the party fiercely in the Uttar Pradesh elections these days. Recently, during one of her election rally, Jaya Bachchan fiercely targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Along with this, he also appealed to keep the shame of UP’s son Amitabh Bachchan.

During her speech, Jaya Bachchan accused the BJP of lying. She said, “I have been in Parliament for 15 years, she has not told anything except lies.”

jaya bachchan on women safety Along with this, Jaya Bachchan also surrounded the government in UP, making women’s safety an issue, saying, “When it is in power and when it was not in power, they have never uttered a word for women’s safety. With that said, I think times are changing. Look at the people, their enthusiasm, you will be able to tell about the atmosphere. They talk about women safety but know nothing but lies. You know about the atrocities on women in UP in the last 5 years, no need to say that.”

Yogi has abandoned family The SP has often been accused of familialism. Speaking on the allegations of familyism, Jaya Bachchan fiercely attacked Yogi Adityanath. He said, “They forget that your chief minister has abandoned the family. What do they know about the family? What do they know, daughter-in-law, what is a daughter? These people tell nothing but lies. In the language of Mumbai, he is called Fekuchand. Just keep throwing, but do nothing.

Shame of Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya called herself the elder daughter-in-law of UP, Dimple Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law. He said, “You will keep your brother’s shame too.” Without naming Amitabh Bachchan, he said, ‘You have to keep the shame of the person who is on the banks of the Ganges.’

For information, let us tell you that Jaya Bachchan gave this speech for the SP candidate Pallavi Patel for Sirathu assembly seat of Kaushambi district. Pallavi Patel has been pitted against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Keshav Prasad Maurya is the only leader who opened BJP’s account on this seat for the first time.


