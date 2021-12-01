Jaya Bachchan reached the suspended MPs from Rajya Sabha with chocolate and toffee, politics also heats up

Opposition MPs created a ruckus during Question Hour and demonstrated with placards in their hands. The MPs demanded that the suspension of opposition MPs should be stopped.

12 MPs of opposition parties have been suspended from the current winter session of Parliament. On Wednesday, the third day of the winter session of Parliament, the opposition MPs created a ruckus, due to which the proceedings of both the houses of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned. 12 MPs of opposition parties, suspended for ‘indecent conduct’ in Rajya Sabha, continue to protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over the same issue. The opposition has made the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha a big issue.

Let us tell you that these MPs have been suspended due to the uproar during the last monsoon session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi moved a resolution in this regard with the permission of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, which was approved by the House amid uproar by the opposition parties. At the same time, due to indecent conduct, SP MP Jaya Bachchan reached the suspended MPs and encouraged them. Jaya Bachchan, who reached the dharna, gave chocolates and toffees to the protesting MPs. Giving this to the MPs, he said that it is very important for your energy, so that you keep sitting on dharna against the government.

The MPs who have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha are Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena, Rajmani Patel of Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Phool Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma. and Elamaram Karim of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) and Vinay Viswam of the Communist Party of India.

Let us tell you that on the third day of the Parliament session, a proposal has been given by the opposition MPs for discussion on many issues, including the cost of LPG cylinders as well as the case of deaths due to Kovid. At the same time, the Congress has demanded from the government to give an assistance amount of four lakh rupees to the families of those who lost their lives due to Kovid.

What’s the apology?

To raise public opinion in Parliament? no at all! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said about the suspended MPs, ‘If the 12 suspended MPs want to come again in the House, then they should express regret for their actions. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while targeting the government for demanding an apology from the suspended MPs, tweeted, ‘Who’s apology? To raise public opinion in Parliament? No way!’ At the same time, the suspended opposition MPs say that this suspension is completely against the rules. Will continue to raise questions of the public. Will continue to be the voice of farmers. Apologies will not be accepted under any circumstances.