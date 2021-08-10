Jaya Bachchan Sister Rita Verma Life Story Husband Rajeev Verma Became On Screen Father Of Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan has worked in many hit films in her career. At the peak of her career, Jaya married Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, Jaya Bachchan’s sister Rita Verma spends her life away from the limelight. Jaya’s brother-in-law Rajiv Verma has also been associated with the film industry. Rajeev Verma started his career with the film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Rita Verma did love marriage with Rajiv Verma. Rajiv and Rita first met during their theater days. Rajiv had told in an interview that both of them used to do theater together in Bhopal. After this their friendship turned into love. However, Rita Verma kept herself away from the film industry. Even though her sister Jaya Bachchan had gained a lot of popularity, Rita still lives in Bhopal.

According to ‘India Times’, Rita and Rajiv are the owners of Bhopal Theaters and Hotel Saral Group. In the beginning, Rajiv worked in many films. Rajeev Verma was once asked about becoming an onscreen father of Salman Khan. Talking to ‘Magazine Plus’, he had said, ‘When I entered the film industry, I was 38 years old. Now in such a situation, no director will make me a hero. I will be the father. Salman was absolutely a child in front of me.

Amitabh had reached Bhopal: Amitabh Bachchan lives in Mumbai like this, but on many special occasions of the family, the whole family is also seen together. Last year, the Bachchan family reached Bhopal on the birthday of mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri. Amitabh was accompanied by Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. The security of the city was tightened even before Amitabh Bachchan arrived. Talking to ‘News18’, Rita Verma also praised Amitabh Bachchan a lot.

Rita Verma had said, ‘Amitabh Bachchan is very soft-tempered. At the same time, Jaya didi is a bit harsh. Amitabh Bachchan gets angry very little. Once our whole family was going somewhere by car and the driver was driving very fast. Amitabh stopped the car at the same time and asked the driver to drive slowly. During that time for the first time I saw him a little angry.





