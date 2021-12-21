Jaya bachchan warning bjp government in rajya sabha here read actress controversial statement. Jaya Bachchan warns BJP government in Rajya Sabha, read here the controversial statement of the actress

Jaya Bachchan furious

Jaya Bachchan said that what is happening in the house is sad. You guys will have bad days, I curse you. Jaya Bachchan has appealed to the bench that action should be taken against such members who have been abused against me. The bench declared that if any remark was found to be not correct, it was omitted from the record. Thereafter, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 5 pm.

Jaya Bachchan Controversy Due To Her Statements

Let us tell you that many times Jaya Bachchan has become a part of the controversy due to her statements. In Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug case, Jaya Bachchan, while replying to Ravi Kishan, said that a member of the Lok Sabha spoke badly about the film industry, while he himself is associated with this industry. They make holes in the plate in which they eat. Even on Kangana Ranaut’s statement saying gutter, Jaya Bachchan had said that those who have made a name in Bollywood are calling it gutter.

You took permission from me, learn a little bit of manners.

A photographer had called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Ash, which Jaya Bachchan immediately scolded and said that is Ash engaged, does he study in your class? While reprimanding a fan while taking a photo, Jaya Bachchan had said that why were you taking photos from mobile, you took my permission, you learned a little bit.

