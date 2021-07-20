Jaya Bachchan Women’s Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Jaya Bachchan Is an award-winning Bollywood actress and a politician who is very famous for her wonderful acting at the time. Some of her notable works can be found in films such as Kora Kagaz, Uphaar, Piya ka Ghar, Koshish, Zanzeer and Sholay. These are just a few films by name she has performed in many hit films such as Kabikushi Kabigam, Fiza and Calhonaho. Jaya Bachchan A cameo appearance in the movie “Ki & Ka”.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Jaya Baduri
|nickname
|Jaya, Diddy Bye
|Known name
|Jaya Bachchan
|Birthday
|April 9, 1948
|age
|1973 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
|Birthplace
|Kolkata
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress, politician
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Amitabh Bachchan (actor)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Aries
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Jaya Bachchan was an NCC military academy and was responsible for the NCC batch while attending school. She was also awarded the best NCC Military Academy batch at a republican celebration at school. Jaya Bachchan began his career in Bengal films at the age of 15, one of which was directed by Satyajit Ray.
She saw Amitabh Bachchan at that time while Jaya Bachchan completed the course at FTII Pune. Jaya was a very successful actress at the time, though he had a hard time. When Jaya Bachchan was featured in a magazine, Amitabh Bachchan noticed the cover and realized that she should marry her.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|St. Joseph Monastic School, Bhopal
|College / university
|Indian Film and Television Institute (FTII), Pune
|Educational background
|Acting diploma
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Taroon Coomar Bhaduri (author and poet)
|Mother’s name
|Indira Baduri
|Brother’s name
|Not applicable
|Sister name
|Rita Vama
She has another sister.
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Child (child) name
|Son-Abhishek Bachchan (actor)
Daughter-Schweta Bachchan Nanda (Indian)
author)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Awards – 1972: Uphaar Special Award
1974: Abimaan’s Leading Actress Award
1975: Korakagazu’s Leading Actress Award
1980: Noker’s Leading Actress Award
1998: Hazaar Chaurasi KiMaa Special Award
2001: Fiza’s Best Supporting Actress Award
2002: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Best Supporting Actress Award …
2004: Kal Ho Naa Ho Best Supporting Actress Award
2007: Lifetime Achievement Award
|International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) – 2001: Fiza’s Best Supporting Actress Award
2002: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Best Supporting Actress Award …
2004: Kal Ho Naa Ho Best Supporting Actress Award
|1994: Yashbarati Award, UP State Highest Award
|2013: Received Master Deenanath Mangeshkar (Vishesh Puraskar) Award for devoted service to theaters and films in India
|2017: Best Parliamentarian Award by Lokmat
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|560 Chlore
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs. 10,000 rupees + other allowances
|Home address
|Jalsa, B / 2, Kapol Housing Society, VL Mehta Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049, Maharashtra, India
|car
|BMW
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|unknown
|Favorite actor
|Dilip Kumar and Damendra
|Favorite actress
|Nargis Dat and Hema Malini
|Favorite color
|White blue
|Favorite hobby
|Listen to music, read, cook
|Favorite destination
|London and Switzerland
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|Pepper and salt
|Eye color
|black
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 2 inches
|Meters – 1.58 m
|Centimeter – 158 cm
|weight
|Kilogram-60 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 30 inches
|Hip size – 34 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-30-34
|Shoe size – 7 US
