Jaya Bachchan Women’s Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Jaya Bachchan Women’s Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Jaya Bachchan Is an award-winning Bollywood actress and a politician who is very famous for her wonderful acting at the time. Some of her notable works can be found in films such as Kora Kagaz, Uphaar, Piya ka Ghar, Koshish, Zanzeer and Sholay. These are just a few films by name she has performed in many hit films such as Kabikushi Kabigam, Fiza and Calhonaho. Jaya Bachchan A cameo appearance in the movie “Ki & Ka”.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Jaya Baduri
nickname Jaya, Diddy Bye
Known name Jaya Bachchan
Birthday April 9, 1948
age 1973 (as of 2021)
place of origin Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Birthplace Kolkata
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actress, politician
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair Amitabh Bachchan (actor)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Aries
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Jaya Bachchan was an NCC military academy and was responsible for the NCC batch while attending school. She was also awarded the best NCC Military Academy batch at a republican celebration at school. Jaya Bachchan began his career in Bengal films at the age of 15, one of which was directed by Satyajit Ray.

She saw Amitabh Bachchan at that time while Jaya Bachchan completed the course at FTII Pune. Jaya was a very successful actress at the time, though he had a hard time. When Jaya Bachchan was featured in a magazine, Amitabh Bachchan noticed the cover and realized that she should marry her.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name St. Joseph Monastic School, Bhopal
College / university Indian Film and Television Institute (FTII), Pune
Educational background Acting diploma
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Taroon Coomar Bhaduri (author and poet)
Mother’s name Indira Baduri
Brother’s name Not applicable
Sister name Rita Vama
She has another sister.
Spouse / husband’s name Amitabh Bachchan
Child (child) name Son-Abhishek Bachchan (actor)
Daughter-Schweta Bachchan Nanda (Indian)
author)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – 1972: Uphaar Special Award
1974: Abimaan’s Leading Actress Award
1975: Korakagazu’s Leading Actress Award
1980: Noker’s Leading Actress Award
1998: Hazaar Chaurasi KiMaa Special Award
2001: Fiza’s Best Supporting Actress Award
2002: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Best Supporting Actress Award …
2004: Kal Ho Naa Ho Best Supporting Actress Award
2007: Lifetime Achievement Award
International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) – 2001: Fiza’s Best Supporting Actress Award
2002: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Best Supporting Actress Award …
2004: Kal Ho Naa Ho Best Supporting Actress Award
1994: Yashbarati Award, UP State Highest Award
2013: Received Master Deenanath Mangeshkar (Vishesh Puraskar) Award for devoted service to theaters and films in India
2017: Best Parliamentarian Award by Lokmat
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 560 Chlore
Monthly salary / income Rs. 10,000 rupees + other allowances
Home address Jalsa, B / 2, Kapol Housing Society, VL Mehta Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049, Maharashtra, India
car BMW
favorite:-

Favorite food unknown
Favorite actor Dilip Kumar and Damendra
Favorite actress Nargis Dat and Hema Malini
Favorite color White blue
Favorite hobby Listen to music, read, cook
Favorite destination London and Switzerland
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color Pepper and salt
Eye color black
height Feet – 5 feet 2 inches
Meters – 1.58 m
Centimeter – 158 cm
weight Kilogram-60 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 30 inches
Hip size – 34 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-30-34
Shoe size – 7 US

