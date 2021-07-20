Jaya Bachchan’s advice to daughter Shweta Bachchan

New Delhi. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family always remain in the headlines. Fans want to know more and more about the Bachchan family. Because everyone in this family is popular and has been earning a name in the film industry for a long time. But Amitabh Bachchan’s beloved daughter Shweta Nanda did not make acting her career and she also stays away from the limelight. She is quite a name in the world of fashion.

Mother Jaya Bachchan taught Shweta a lesson

Shweta Bachchan may stay away from the limelight but Abhishek Bachchan talks about her in many interviews. Once he told that mother Jaya Bachchan had taught Shweta what kind of man she should never trust. Actually, once Abhishek had reached Kapil Sharma’s show for the promotion of one of his films. Here he disclosed many things. He had told how his mother Jaya Bachchan has handled both the children. But he was the first to hit on any mistake.

Abhishek was always beaten up earlier

Abhishek had said that his sister Shweta was older than him but when he was beaten up, the first number came from him. He also told that Shweta used to cry after watching mother’s films and everyone thought that she made Shweta cry. Along with this, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that his mother had told his sister what kind of man not to trust. Abhishek told that the mother had told that a man who does not have hair on his chest should not be believed. Abhishek had said that his mother Jaya Bachchan felt that having hair on his chest showed the credibility of a man. After this, on the show, Abhishek Bachchan jokingly said that he has a lot of hair on his chest and he can be believed.