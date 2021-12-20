Jaya Bachchan’s anger erupted in Parliament over ED’s summons to daughter-in-law Aishwarya, said – her bad days are about to start

Talking to reporters after leaving the house, SP MP Jaya Bachchan said that I do not want to make personal remarks against anyone. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Delhi for questioning in the Panama Papers case. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also appeared before the ED. SP MP Jaya Bachchan got furious when the ruling party MPs made remarks on daughter-in-law Aishwarya in the House. Jaya Bachchan even said that soon her bad days are going to start.

In Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said angrily that the bad days of you people are going to come very soon. I was attacked personally, I curse you that you guys will have bad days. You strangle us, you guys run. During this, Jaya Bachchan also told the chairman that abusive words were used against me and my career and action should be taken against such members. Not only this, Jaya Bachchan also told the leaders of the opposition parties that in front of whom are you playing the bean.

Later, talking to reporters after leaving the house, SP MP Jaya Bachchan said that I do not want to make personal remarks against anyone. Whatever happened was very unfortunate. He shouldn’t have said those things. It made me feel bad. In fact, Jaya Bachchan stood up to speak on the issue of suspension of 12 MPs, but in the meantime some MP made a personal remark against her. Due to which she got furious.

Let us tell you that on Monday, the ED called Aishwarya Bachchan for questioning in the Panama Papers case. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had been called twice before, but both times she requested to postpone the notice. The ED had also issued summons to Aishwarya Rai’s husband Abhishek Bachchan in this case.

More than 500 people of India have been named in the Panama Papers leak. Documents leaked in the Panama Papers accuse several celebrities of illegally keeping money abroad. It also includes the names of former Solicitor General of the country Harish Salve and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.