Jaya could not tolerate Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha together on screen, seeing the romantic scene of both of them started crying.

Bollywood’s famous actress Rekha has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Rekha made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Sawan Bhado’ and after that she appeared in many hit films. In her career, Rekha also did many films with Amitabh Bachchan, one of them was ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’. There was also a romantic scene of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the film, which Jaya Bachchan could not stand seeing and tears came in her eyes.

This thing related to Jaya Bachchan was revealed by Rekha herself in an interview given to Stardust magazine. Talking about this Rekha had said, “When the Bachchan family came for the trial show of ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, I was watching the whole family through the projection room. While Jaya was sitting in the first row, Amitabh Bachchan and his family were sitting in the second row.

Talking about this, Rekha further said, “He could not see Jaya properly and she was clearly visible to me from the projection room. We had a romantic scene in the film, which brought tears to his eyes. Rekha said that about a week after the trial show, she was told that Big B had made it clear to the producers that he would not work with me again.

Talking about this, Rekha further said, “Everyone had told this thing to me, except Amitabh Bachchan. He didn’t even say a word to me on this matter. When I tried to question him, he said that I am not going to say anything on this, so don’t ask me anything about it.” Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan was also often questioned about the relationship with Rekha, but he always seemed to avoid them.

On this matter of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha had said in an interview to Filmfare, “Why should he not do this? He has done this to save his image, to save the family. I guess it’s okay, I don’t care what the world says about it. Why does the world have to know about his love for me and my love for him.”