Jaya prada controversy with dalip tahil

New Delhi. Bollywood’s very beautiful actress Jaya Prada may be very active in politics today. But there was a time when she used to rule in Bollywood. He started his film career in a very struggling manner. But once he had to struggle a lot even during the film. When she was the victim of molestation.

Before appearing in films, Jaya was known as Lalita Rani. After appearing in films, people started knowing her as Jaya Prada. Jaya’s family was associated with the film world, due to which her inclination also started moving towards films from the beginning. Jaya had to struggle a lot in the beginning of her film career. He never resorted to his father’s name.

Flirting on set:

During the shooting of a film, Jaya became a victim of molestation. While shooting the scene of the film, his co-star Dalip Tahil held Jaya Prada tightly. To save herself from the clutches of Duleep, Jaya slaps him hard. Everyone present there was stunned by this incident.

