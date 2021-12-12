Jayeshbhai Jordaar 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie (2022): Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama film directed by Divyang Thakkar. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is comedy film starring Ranveer Singh.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Details:

Movies Name : Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022)

: Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: 25 February 2022

25 February 2022 Director : Divyang Thakkar

: Divyang Thakkar Producer: Padam Bhushan, Mahendra Bist, Aditya Chopra, Bharat Rawail, Rajat Kanti Sarkar, Maneesh Sharma

Padam Bhushan, Mahendra Bist, Aditya Chopra, Bharat Rawail, Rajat Kanti Sarkar, Maneesh Sharma Production: Yogesh Yashwant Chavan

Yogesh Yashwant Chavan Writer : Divyang Thakkar

: Divyang Thakkar Music: Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara

Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Cast?

Ranveer Singh

Boman Irani

Raaj Vishwakarma

Ratna Pathak Shah

Puneet Issar

Ananya Nagalla

Farabi Md Refat

Sanjeev Jogtiyani

Ragi Jani

Mehool Desai

Tarun Malhotra

Pratik Nanda

Vaishakh Ratanben

Babli Pandey

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Official Trailer

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Jayeshbhai Jordaar Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.