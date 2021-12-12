Jayeshbhai Jordaar 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie (2022): Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama film directed by Divyang Thakkar. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Jayeshbhai Jordaar is comedy film starring Ranveer Singh.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022)
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Date: 25 February 2022
- Director: Divyang Thakkar
- Producer: Padam Bhushan, Mahendra Bist, Aditya Chopra, Bharat Rawail, Rajat Kanti Sarkar, Maneesh Sharma
- Production: Yogesh Yashwant Chavan
- Writer: Divyang Thakkar
- Music: Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Cast?
- Ranveer Singh
- Boman Irani
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Ratna Pathak Shah
- Puneet Issar
- Ananya Nagalla
- Farabi Md Refat
- Sanjeev Jogtiyani
- Ragi Jani
- Mehool Desai
- Tarun Malhotra
- Pratik Nanda
- Vaishakh Ratanben
- Babli Pandey
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Official Trailer
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Official Trailer Coming soon.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
