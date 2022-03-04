Jayson Tatum nets 37, leads Celtics past Ja Morant, Grizzlies



Jason Tatum scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 on Thursday night to give the Boston Celtics the lead.

Al Harford had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Robert Williams finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 51.7% and won 11 games for the ninth time. Marcus Smart finished with 18 points and 12 assists, while Derrick White scored 12 and Grant Williams 11.

“It was a lot of fun. The place was electric tonight,” said Tatum, who made five assists and six rebounds on his 24th birthday.

Tatum’s turbulent fourth quarter and Boston’s tough defense allowed the Celtics to hold back any late push from Griezlis and Ja Morant, who were leading the career-high 52 points in Monday night’s win over San Antonio.

Morant started slowly and finished with 38 points, getting 16 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth as he and Tatum made one display on both ends of the court.

“I think it was just one of those moments – two guys going into it and doing what they can and their team will win,” Tatum said. “It just so happened that it was a thing behind the scenes.”

For Memphis, Jaren Jackson had 20 points and seven rebounds and Desmond Benn had 17 points and seven assists.

Boston started to pull in the second half, starting the third time 10-2 and then turning to Tatum throughout the fourth, when the Grizzlies started hitting shots that we were falling before.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said: “We usually miss the shots we hit. Whether it’s a hook shot or a floater. … We couldn’t buy a bucket, really, but we kept it close,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “You have to give them credit. They played great as a team and obviously Tatum took responsibility.”

After Ben hit a 3-pointer that pulled Memphis to 91-84, Tatum scored six straight for Boston and led Boston to 99-84 with the help of a jumper from Payton Pritchard. Tatum scored the next eighth point for Boston, then added a 3-pointer that finished Griezlis, giving Boston a 115-100 lead and 1:34 left in the game.

Morant, who was zero for 6 in a pair of free throws in the first quarter, scored 30 points in the second half as he tried to keep the Grizzlies within range. He showed his jumping ability late in the second quarter, pulling Griezlis between 45-42 with 1:39 to go before halftime on a one-handed dunk near Kyle Anderson.

Be the nameRed

First-year coach Ime Udoka was named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month on Thursday when Boston lost 9-2 in February.

Vodoka says it helps improve his team’s overall health and credits his players for working through early season injuries and roster rotations due to the Covid-19.

“The main thing – it means we’re playing well and that’s the bottom line. When you get recognition, it’s a reflection on the boys,” said Vodoka. “They’re letting us train them, letting us push them and let them learn and grow throughout the season.

Small hand

The Celtics lost his replacement in the same injury after Aaron Nesmith went for a defensive rebound early in the first quarter after his ankle splintered. He did not return.

Tip-INS

Grizzlies: Making 8 shots out of 29 in the first quarter and hitting only 2 out of 14 3-pointers, never recovering from a slow start. … G / F John Concher missed his second consecutive game due to a sprained ankle.

Celtics: Boston led 26-20 at the end of the first quarter despite six turnovers. … The Celtics beat the Grizzlies 51-44.

Coming next

Grizzlies: Host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Celtics: Host the Brooklyn Net on Sunday afternoon.