Jayson Tatum’s 54 leads Celtics past Durant, Irving, Nets 126-120



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Jayson Tatum scored a season-high of 54 points – 34 in the second half – and the Boston Celtics beat Brooklyn 126-120 on Sunday to break the rare presence of both Kevin Durant and Kiri Irving in the net lineup.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Durant played his second game since mid-January and became the 23rd player to reach 25,000 points in NBA history, scoring 37 runs for the net. Irving joined him only for the fourth time in a whole season, scoring 19 in his first game in three weeks and his first game in Boston after hitting him with a water bottle during the playoffs.

Jillian Brown, who was cleared to return to the Boston lineup after testing her sprained ankle pregam, scored 21 for the Celtics. He beat the 24-second clock to hit a 3-pointer and gave Boston a 121-115 lead in the final minute.

Durant misses a jumper down next time – complaining he’s been fouled, without luck. The next possession of Tatum and, “MVP!” As was fouled! The song was played at TD Garden, one of two free throws to surpass his previous season’s top 51.

The Celtics have won five of their last six and 21 of their last 27 games.

Good morning

The net scored 11 points straight from the third to the middle and opened their biggest lead of the game 90-81 with just one minute left in the quarter. But Boston scored eight goals in a row to take it to one point, then took the lead in the fourth basket.

Celtics opened the 108-100 lead in the fourth half.

Unhappy return

Irving was annoyed by Boston fans that he came out of his contract after expressing his love for the city. On his last visit – Celtics’ first full house since the start of the epidemic – a fan threw a water bottle at him as he was leaving the court after the play-off victory.

After that game, Irving stumped Celtics’ Leprechaun logo on the midcourt. On Sunday, former Celtic Glenn “Big Baby” Davis sat on the edge of the court wearing a T-shirt that read “Respect the logo.”

Tip-INS

Net: Irving missed seven games in a row and missed New York City’s February 8 game against Boston in Brooklyn due to a need for the COVID-19 vaccine. … Durant missed 21 matches in a row before returning on Thursday night.

Celtics: No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 draft Nick Stoskas signed with Boston over the weekend but did not play. He has played two games for Miami and 26 games for Grand Rapids Gold in the G-League this season. … Forward owners Fitz and Kelan Martin have signed their second 10-day deal. They each played a game for the Celtics and could not get off the bench on Sunday.

The next one is coming

Net: Tuesday in Charlotte.

Celtics: Charlotte on Wednesday.