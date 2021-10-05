Jazz and Opera Come Together in ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” which opened the Metropolitan Opera’s season last week, marked a milestone: the company’s first work by a black musician. Music by Terence Blanchard – A jazz trumpeter – also known for his scores for the Spike Lee films – has earned praise from both classical and jazz critics.

The New York Times chief classical critic Anthony Tomasini described “a creative voice dominated by lushly chromatic and modal harmonic writing, with jagged rhythms and sharp dissonance.” Jazz writer Nate Chinon wrote for NPR that “the smooth deployment of extended jazz harmony, often breath-taking, fleeting passages, marks the piece as modern—as does the work of a rhythm section within the orchestra. “

The Times sent two more critics on Friday for a second performance. Seth Colter Walls, based at the classical desk, and Giovanni Russonello, specializing in jazz, both have covered figures that cross easily between concert halls and jazz clubs. But “Fire”, based on a 2014 memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, was their first night at the opera together, the inspiration for an extended discussion.