Jazz and Opera Come Together in ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’
“Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” which opened the Metropolitan Opera’s season last week, marked a milestone: the company’s first work by a black musician. Music by Terence Blanchard – A jazz trumpeter – also known for his scores for the Spike Lee films – has earned praise from both classical and jazz critics.
The New York Times chief classical critic Anthony Tomasini described “a creative voice dominated by lushly chromatic and modal harmonic writing, with jagged rhythms and sharp dissonance.” Jazz writer Nate Chinon wrote for NPR that “the smooth deployment of extended jazz harmony, often breath-taking, fleeting passages, marks the piece as modern—as does the work of a rhythm section within the orchestra. “
The Times sent two more critics on Friday for a second performance. Seth Colter Walls, based at the classical desk, and Giovanni Russonello, specializing in jazz, both have covered figures that cross easily between concert halls and jazz clubs. But “Fire”, based on a 2014 memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, was their first night at the opera together, the inspiration for an extended discussion.
Seth Coulter Walls As we walked over to the Met, you described yourself as an opera neophyte. But as Duke Ellington said, good music is good music. And from our intermission conversation, I know we agree it was a very enjoyable job. How do you put this into Blanchard’s career?
giovanni russonello We knew that Blanchard’s work is one of the broadest and most influential of any living jazz musician. But I was surprised by how many aspects of his previous output came together in “Fire.” He’s one of those rare jazz musicians who can load a piece with rich harmony and genuine rhythmic joy, without feeling the need to tie things neatly or deliver a clean payoff. That style completely fills in the emotional ambivalence that gives this opera its power.
walls I think that quality is one of the weapons Spike Lee offers, who delights in keeping the vague tension alive in his movies. Blanchard can sew tiny feathers of hope that otherwise seem like a rock of despair, and can make you wonder whether the whole gathering will rise or fall.
russonello From the opening scene of “Fire,” his diverse palette was put at the service of narrative nuance. As Charles, the main character, speeds down the highway, holding a pistol and a fatal decision in his hands, a distant swing is felt upwards from the pit, played by bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Jeff Watts. Inspired, well known in jazz circles. a stain. It had the same restless, pushy spirit as Blanchard’s small-group jazz compositions. But a cover of the violin also hung above, with baritone Will Liverman’s vocal lines running simultaneously—and in keeping with some of those extensive film scores.
walls True, though Liverman also seemed a bit snarky by some of that early brass-and-percussion-heavy writing. But soon, the subtlety of his singing impressed me. The flintier aspects of his tone dominated during the first act, but they faded away as the night wore on. Even by the time of the first act to the tune of “Golden Buttons,” I think we were both impressed by the warmth in his voice.
russonello and from the glory of his duet on that melody with soprano Angel Blue, who plays three characters: Half Dangerous Fate; all-empathetic loneliness; and Charles’ first girlfriend, Evelyn.
Which leads me to another successful element of “Fire” that reflects Blanchard’s roots in the Black musical tradition: the interplay between singers, in duets and ensembles. Some of the most exhilarating moments were shared performances not alone but: when Charles’ mother, Billy (Latonia Moore), sings about her hopeless dreams in the opera, the chorus follows her describing the difficult conditions in her town, causing her to struggle. Gets texture and weight. The repeated taunt of Charles’ brothers – “Charles baby, the youngest of five” – becomes one of the opera’s most memorable retellings.
walls A good group turns in numbers, even after Billy takes to his job at the meat-preparation plant. And, importantly, there are laugh lines in these and other scenes.
russonello Group dance performances also stood out. The early ballet sequence of Act II and the stage-team number in Act III were probably the most obvious examples of African diaspora tradition meeting opera convention; Something happened in both the moments.
Blanchard has stated that, like his earlier opera, “Champion” (2013), “Fire” is an “opera in jazz”. But like any postmodernist, his understanding of what constitutes jazz is quite open. This can mean wildly extended harmony, blues inflection, odd-metered rhythms, unconventional instrumental pairings. With “Fire”, the blueprint was classic Italian opera, but the furniture was these other elements. And the magnetic rhythm was constant throughout.
walls Artists clearly liked the blue figures sliding between given passages with operatic vibrato.
russonello Blanchard has such a knack for counterintelligence: a resulting scene in a blues club begins with the orchestra playing some straight blues in the background, but when the bandleader character (Spinner, Charles’ Scalaweg father, played by Chancey Packer) When he comes on stage, he sings something more operatic and complex.
walls I loved that head-fake from Blanchard. (I also wanted to participate in the full set of spinners in that club.)
russonello Spinner’s “Lord Love the Sinner” is a rapscallion anthem that harkens back to Sportin Life’s “It Ain’t Needly So” in “Porgy and Bess”. Which brings up the question of how “Fire” relates to other works in the American canon that straddle the line between blues, jazz, and opera—including those of William Grant Stills (one of your favorite composers, Seth) or Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. work is included. (What mighty feat could they do with a mate commission?) Were there any major touchstones that went out as soon as they took in “Fire”?
walls Blanchard sounds like Blanchard, which is important. He is coming out of a folk tradition, like Still. He has been adding ringers to the opera pit from his jazz career, as have Anthony Davis and Leroy Jenkins. But he is his own musician. A few piano-led moments got me thinking that Jelly Roll Morton, best known for riffing on Verdi’s “Il Trovatore,” would have been given the opportunity to take her New Orleans aesthetic beyond the Met stage. .
russonello It’s worth noting that New Orleans—Blanchard’s hometown, too—has its own rich (though woefully forgotten) history of black opera. The first operas were staged in the United States, and in the years between Reconstruction and Jim Crow’s cast of color in many opera houses. Blanchard’s father, an amateur opera singer, was the heir to that tradition; This, in turn, became part of his son’s musical DNA.
walls That second-act was paired with dream-ballet music—perfect for dull, suggestive dancing—but had a passage that suggested Blanchard’s love for standard repertory. Yet we have nothing like “fire”. Leonard Bernstein looks at the intergenerational trauma between a uniquely American sounding world in “A Quiet Place”—and while I love it, it’s also a notoriously problematic piece. And “Porgy & Bess” never really worked for me as a theater evening. (Great tune, though.)
So my reaction to this big budget production was: FINALLY! Genuine classical music resources are being used here for a real exploration of American musical culture. I think there’s a huge potential audience for this material – even people who can’t think of themselves as operators. (“Fire” will be simulcast in movie theaters on October 23 as part of the Met’s Live in HD program.)
russonello At the beginning of Act III, when Charles pledged to the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, the step routine followed the longest and loudest praise of the night. It utilized a dance tradition that was originally unrelated to opera, but was given a different kind of power than was displayed at the Met.
walls One of the virtues of Kasi Lemmons’ libretto—and what Blanchard does with it—is that we find sequences that are both for black lives and criticisms. Charles’ extended family, his church and his fraternity each play a part in preventing him from telling the truth about being molested by his cousin. The drama and music continue to weave pride and despair together, making the opera’s conclusion and Charles’ self-acceptance feel truly significant.
