JD Vance and Tim Ryan wage battle of the populists in race for Ohio’s open Senate seat



In a head-to-head battle for the Ohio Open Senate seat, the gloves quickly fell off between Republican JD Vance and Democratic Republican Tim Ryan.

Ryan, a longtime congressman from a heavy blue-collar district in northeastern Ohio, said in a tweet that “Vance is an out-of-touch millionaire who has built a career to hit the working class and is the worst possible choice to represent Ohio.”

The turbulent Gop won the Senate primary in Trump-backed Vans Ohio

Ryan, who championed the working class during his years in Congress and during his failure at the White House in 2020, outscored two lesser-known rivals to win Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary in Ohio.

Vance had a much harder time winning Republican Sen. Rob Portman in a crowded and brutal GOP showdown to nominate a team in the fight to retire, one of only a handful of races across the country that could determine if GOP won again. The Senate has a majority in the November midterm elections.

The approval of the bestselling author from a former hedge fund executive and less than three weeks ago from former President Trump helped him win against rivals who also sought the support of the former president. Vance ran a populist initial campaign that highlighted his support for Trump’s America First agenda.

Calling on his party to reunite after a bitter battle, Vance said in his Tuesday night celebration that “we need to unite to fight Tim Ryan. This is our Republican Party, our lady and our gentleman. This is the party of all working people in the state. Ohio.” , And it needs to be fought for, and it must be won. “

Trump was not on the ballot but was a big winner in Ohio’s GOP primary

Vance insisted that “Ryan says he cares about us in Ohio… but he refuses to fight his own group when he floods the state of Ohio with illegal drug and sex traffickers.”

Ryan, who was nominated GOP shortly after he posted a video on social media, claimed that “Vance left Ohio to invest in companies profiting from globalization and free trade to earn millions in San Francisco. He became a celebrity – CNN analyst – and A big hit at the Washington Cocktail Party. “

Not surprisingly, both candidates immediately turned their attention to each other’s working-class credentials.

Ohio, once the battleground for the top general election that led then-President George W. Bush to victory in his 2004 re-election, has turned red in recent cycles, thanks to Trump’s big gain with working class voters. Former President Barack Obama, in his 2012 re-election, and popular Sen. Sheridan Brown, in his 2018 re-election, was the last two Democrats to win statewide in Ohio.

Voters in the Republican primary on Tuesday exceeded the number of voters in the Democratic primary by almost two to one.

Emeritus, a longtime Ohio-based political scientist and professor of political science at Ohio State University, said Ryan and Vance would “meet with many similar voters.”

He noted that the Senate race was navigating some “unfamiliar waters” because Republicans used to be “more mainstream” in the past.

Portman, who is retiring in charge of the GOP, is from the GOP’s more traditional establishment branch.

Although Trump’s influence in recent years has dramatically changed the GOP, another old-school Republican – former senator and first-term governor Mike Dwyane – easily sent two early challengers to the right.