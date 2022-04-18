JD Vance highlights Trump endorsement with new TV ad in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary showdown



First in Fox: A Republican party still dominates Donald Trump, with candidates backing the former president demonstrating it almost immediately.

And this is exactly what JD Vance is doing in Ohio’s crowded, controversial and expensive GOP Senate nomination race, with only 15 days left until the early days in the state of Buke.

Vance, venture capitalist and bestselling author who is one of the main contenders in the battle to retire GOP Sen. Rob Portman, will launch a new ad blitz across Ohio on Monday to let Republican voters know he is now backed by Trump, who is 15 years old. The month removed from the White House remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP.

The ad, first shared with Gadget Clock on Monday, backs Trump’s support at the top. The narrator then insists that “the JD is a conservative outsider who will continue to fight for Trump to secure our borders, protect the unborn, get rid of corrupt politicians, and stop Joe Biden.”

“JD Vance-Marine, author of ‘Hillbilly Elegie’, President Trump supports America’s First Conservatives,” Kathak stressed.

The spot ends with Vance’s camera saying, “Trump fought again and so did I. Now I will take our fight to the US Senate.”

Vance’s campaign tells Gadget Clock that they are spending half a million dollars to run the statewide ad on broadcast and cable TV, and that the spot is part of buying a new seven-figure ad for the last two weeks of the initial broadcast.

Trump backed Vance on Friday afternoon, saying in a statement that “in the great state of Ohio, the most deserving and ready-to-win candidate is Jedi Vance. We can’t play games. It’s about winning!”

“It’s not an easy endorsement for me to do this because I like and respect other candidates in the race – they’ve said some great things about ‘Trump’ and like me, they love Ohio and they love our country,” the former president added. Said Vance was the best-equipped candidate to defeat longtime Rep. Tim Ryan, who could win the Democratic Senate nomination.

Vance will be personally teaming up with Trump in five days, as the former president held a rally in Delaware County Fairgrounds in Ohio on Saturday, April 23rd.

Vance was one of four main candidates who lobbied hard for the former president’s approval. Others include 2018 Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker; Former Ohio Treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel; And Jane Timken, former Ohio GOP chair. The other main candidate, State Sen. Matt Dullan, a former county chief assistant prosecutor and assistant state attorney general, did not seek Trump’s support.

For months, top candidates other than Dolan have been pushing each other to show their support and allegiance to Trump. And the nomination fight is becoming increasingly negative, with candidates and outside parties attacking each other. Things got so heated that Gibbons and Mandel began to almost clash in the recent debate.