JDU MPs wanted to meet BJP NDA Narendra Modi, but was told to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said this thing see you then

The Janata Dal United (JDU) MP wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he was asked to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that if you get time from the PM, then meet.

In fact, after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Patna, Nalanda, Gaya and Jehanabad districts at Patna airport on Thursday (August 5, 2021), the CM told reporters that he had written a letter to the PM on the issue of caste census. Asked for an appointment with the delegation. When asked about JDU MPs not getting time to meet PM and Minister Santosh Kumar Suman from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party), which is included in the coalition government of Bihar, Bihar CM Nitish said, ‘ “Our party MPs have also spoken to Amit Shah.”

Further on the question related to phone tapping, CM said that the case is pending in the Supreme Court and its decision is awaited. During the survey of the flood affected areas, the Chief Minister took stock of the situation in the rivers of South Bihar, including the situation of overtopping, erosion of rivers, flood relief and rescue work at the damaged sites. He conducted aerial survey of Daniyawa, Fatuha, Dhanrua block of Patna district, Hilsa, Karaiparsurai, Ekangarsarai, Rahui block of Nalanda district, Hulasganj, Modanganj block of Jehanabad district and Bodh Gaya, Tekari block of Gaya district.

Talking to reporters after the aerial survey, the Chief Minister said that many areas of these districts are very much affected by the floods and if the water level of river Ganga rises further, the risk of floods in these areas will increase further. Nitish said, “Next week we will again conduct an aerial survey of these areas. The department has started work to control the floods, but when it rains again, the water level of the river Ganga will rise further, which can lead to more water spilling in these areas. That interlinking of small rivers will bring a lot of benefit, water storage will be possible and water crisis will be removed.

Meanwhile, the Nitish government has given an open warning to the officers on the issue of bureaucracy. Regarding the complaint of non-heard by the officers, the government said that they should not do so at all. In fact, in recent times, it has even been said in the state that the bureaucracy is so dominant that the high officials do not even listen to the MLAs and MPs. In such a situation, Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan has written a letter in this regard saying that MPs and members of the Legislature play an important role in the democratic structure. Violation of the prescribed instructions will be taken seriously.





