JDU spokesperson said on Lakhimpur case – decisions will not be taken with the consent of Rahul and Priyanka, Congress leader retaliates – you always talk lightly

In a TV debate program, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok has fiercely targeted Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on the Lakhimpur case. On which Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet accused him of talking lightly.

A heated debate was witnessed in a TV debate between the spokespersons of JDU and Congress regarding the Lakhimpur issue. JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok attacked the Congress on this matter and said that decisions will be taken only on the basis of evidence, decisions will not be taken according to the will of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress and farmers’ organization are demanding that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the cabinet. JDU spokesperson targeted Rahul Gandhi for this. In a debate of Aaj Tak, Ajay Alok also targeted the farmer leaders during this period. Alok said that in this country, he has also seen the son of the Prime Minister who had put everyone in jail, Rakesh Tikait’s father Mahendra Singh Tikait was also there and today you people are doing the slavery of the same family.

JDU spokesperson further said that the elected government is working as per the directions of the Supreme Court, you cannot believe it. Rahul Gandhi is going to the President that the minister should resign. They have to do politics. Lakhimpur Kheri should be alive, because one’s politics has to shine. This is not the time when the law will run from 10 Janpath and Tughlaq Road. Justice is doing its job. If you believe it is ok, consider the court of BJP… Follow BJP’s everything, it will go on like this. Decisions will be made on the basis of evidence and evidence. Decisions will not be taken according to the wishes of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

After this, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that Ajay Alok always talks lightly. Show some seriousness. People have been trampled before their eyes. Talk something serious. Where do you take the debate by talking lightly? After which Ajay Alok started speaking continuously while interrupting Supriya. Its Congress spokesperson said that I do not have to answer for their stupid talk.

Farmer leader Chaudhary Pushpendra Singh asked – “Why the Minister of State for Home is not being arrested, why is he not being dismissed”

Supriya said that the trampling of farmers, they will accept, the conscience of the country is not accepted. Understand this thing, you talk about stupidity…, the father will remain the minister, the result will come out. Is your conscience dead?

Let us inform that in the Lakhimpur case, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra is accused of trampling the farmers by his own vehicles, in which four farmers died. After which violence broke out and a local journalist including three BJP workers were killed.