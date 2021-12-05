JDU’s KC Tyagi’s son Amrish Tyagi joins BJP, has handled Donald Trump’s election management

Amrish’s father KC Tyagi is in JDU. KC Tyagi is considered close to Nitish. Amrish says that members of a family are free to join different parties. Impressed by the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, he has decided to join BJP.

Amrish Tyagi, son of Janata Dal United (JDU) national general secretary KC Tyagi, has joined the BJP. He was given party membership in Lucknow on Sunday in the presence of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Amrish has worked for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and former US President Donald Trump. He came into the limelight by doing the work of preparing an election strategy for both of them.

Amrish’s father KC Tyagi is in JDU. KC Tyagi is considered close to Nitish. Amrish says that members of a family are free to join different parties. Impressed by the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, he has decided to join BJP. He says that there is no party in Uttar Pradesh in front of BJP. However, whether he himself will contest the UP elections or not, Amrish Tyagi has left it to the party. He said that his father KC Tyagi is the leader of the constituent party of NDA, so there has always been an association with the BJP.

Amrish Tyagi Ovalino Business Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. is the Managing Director of. His company works as a consultant with the strategy, media management of political parties. Amrish Tyagi’s company worked for the election of then President Donald Trump in the US election. The company has also prepared an election strategy for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Apart from Amrish, many leaders of SP and Bhim Army also joined BJP in Lucknow on Sunday. He believes that the BJP is at the forefront of the election campaign. The opposition is not even visible around him. On father’s socialist ideology and BJP’s Hindutva, he said that there can be different ideologies in the same family. He says that his father will continue to work for JDU, but now he has the responsibility of strengthening the BJP in UP. For this he will work hard. He would like CM Yogi to take over power again.