‘Je Suis Karl’ Review: Not Marx. The opposite, actually.

The German-Czech drama “Je Suis Karl” aims to present a difficult diagnosis of modern Europe and how far-right influencers co-opt young adults. But the director, Christian Schwacho, sets up a gut-punch that doesn’t take off. Big swings don’t count much when the basics of probability and structure are so convoluted.

In the foreword, styled as footage, Alex (Milan Peschel) and Ines (Melanie Foch) smuggle a Libyan expatriate, Yusuf (Aziz Diab), into Germany. About two years later, someone delivers a package bomb to Alex and Ines’ building. The explosion kills Ines, the couple’s young sons, and several others, but spares Alex and his older daughter Maxie (Luna Wedler), who are not there.