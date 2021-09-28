‘Je Suis Karl’ Review: Not Marx. The opposite, actually.
The German-Czech drama “Je Suis Karl” aims to present a difficult diagnosis of modern Europe and how far-right influencers co-opt young adults. But the director, Christian Schwacho, sets up a gut-punch that doesn’t take off. Big swings don’t count much when the basics of probability and structure are so convoluted.
In the foreword, styled as footage, Alex (Milan Peschel) and Ines (Melanie Foch) smuggle a Libyan expatriate, Yusuf (Aziz Diab), into Germany. About two years later, someone delivers a package bomb to Alex and Ines’ building. The explosion kills Ines, the couple’s young sons, and several others, but spares Alex and his older daughter Maxie (Luna Wedler), who are not there.
The news media speculates that Islamic extremists may be responsible. And surely the attack would have something to do with the prologue, right? Not at all: Schwacho only captures the plot-driven expectation that Event A should connect to Event B. Joseph is a stand-up guy, and the film exploits him as a tool.
Maxi meets Carl (Janice Nivoner), who invites her to Prague for a student summit with a vague mission (“We talk about life and, well, about the future,” he says). . Mysteriously, this is more or less enough for one pitch. Carl turns out to be a leader in a far-right group that could use a terrorist victim like Maxi as a face. What viewers (but not Maxi) do know—a minor spoiler—before the half-hour mark is that Karl is also the bomber and carried out the attack with the hope that it might stir up anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim sentiment. No matter how weak Maxi is, her slowness in understanding Carl’s meaning strains credibility.
