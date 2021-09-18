Jean-Claude Van Italie, ‘America Hurray’ playwright, 85. dies on
Jean-Claude Van Italie, a playwright, director and performer who was a mainstay of the experimental theater world and who was particularly known for “America Hurray”, a one-act series that opened in the East Village in 1966 There was a form-bending trio. Ran for more than 630 performances, died on September 9 in Manhattan. He was 85 years old.
His brother, Michael, said the cause was pneumonia.
In the late 1950s, Mr. Van Italie immersed himself in the vibrant off-Broadway scene, where playwrights and actors were challenging theatrical conventions. He joined Joseph Chaykin’s newly formed Open Theater in 1963, and his first produced play, “War”, was staged in the West Village. He was a favorite of Ellen Stewart, who founded the La Mama Experimental Theater Club in 1961.
Components of Mr van Italie’s early work, which became “America Hurray”, were usually displayed in lofts and other small venues, but for the full production of “America Hurray” in November 1966, he moved to Pocket Theater on Third Avenue. The work created a sensation.
“I think if you don’t watch ‘America Hurray,’ you’ll ignore a whisper in the air,” Walter Kerr began his review in The New York Times. “Something is going on here.”
The first play in the trilogy, “The Interview,” looked at the inhumane process of job hunting. In another, “TV,” a commentary denoting the potential of mass media, three people at a television rating company watch a variety show; Slowly the ones they are watching come on stage, and the three “real” people are absorbed in them.
The third piece was “The Motel”, which was first performed at La Mama Etsy in 1965 and which the script describes as “a mask for three dolls”. Writing about the London production of “America Hurray” for The Times in 1967, Charles Marovitz called it “a small but astonishing masterpiece”.
In it, a demonic doll, the “motel-keeper”, presides over a motel room and rapidly emits a stream of mysterious putters. Two other dolls enter the room and proceed to trash it, scattering obscene graffiti on the wall and eventually destroying the motel-keeper.
In 1993, when the Dobama Theater in Cleveland Heights, Ohio did a revival of “America Hurray”, theater critic Marianne Evett of Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer noted its original influence.
“When it opened,” she wrote, “it rocketed to fame, declaring that a new kind of American theater had arrived—deliberately experimental, wildly funny, politically aware, and the standard of American life, its Criticism of institutions and values.”
Early in his own phenomenal theatrical career, Robert Wilson designed the original production of “The Motel” at La Mama, which included the giant dolls they were in.
“Jean-Claude was a poet whose personality had many facets,” Mr Wilson said by email. “I’ve always loved his humor and irony combined with a deep understanding of Eastern philosophy, where heaven and hell are one world and not two.”
Mr. Van Itly continued to create new works for more than half a century, and also founded Shantiger, a retreat in western Massachusetts, where he nurtured aspiring theater artists. Just two years ago, La Mama staged the premiere of her new play, “The Fat Lady Sings,” about an evangelical family.
“Jean-Claude Van Italie was an artist who was constantly questioning and digging into the deepest realms of our human existence and soul,” La Mama’s artistic director Mia Yu said by email. “In this moment of change it is artists like Jean-Claude that we should be seeing.”
Jean-Claude Van Italie was born on May 25, 1936, in Brussels to Hugo and Marthe (Lévy) van Italie. The family left Belgium in 1940 as the Nazis moved into the country, and by the end of the year they had arrived in the United States. They settled in Great Neck on Long Island. Hugo van Itly was a stockbroker in Brussels and resumed that career on Wall Street.
He said that Jean-Claude’s parents spoke French at home, something that influenced his later approach to theatre.
“I’ve had the privilege of growing up in a few languages,” he said, “and I think that makes you realize that no one language has reality, that words are always an approximation of reality, that language and even Thoughts are also attitudes. On reality, not only on reality.”
He was active in the drama club at Great Neck High School and in student productions at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, where he spent his senior year. In 1954, he enrolled at Harvard University, where he continued to study theater and wrote his first one-act play before graduating in 1958. His honor thesis was titled “The Pessimism of Jean Anouil” by the French playwright.
Mr. Van Itley settled in Greenwich Village. He spent many years adapting and writing scripts for television, most notably for “Look Up and Live”, a Sunday morning anthology program on religious topics that aired on CBS. This was a time when many TV shows had corporate sponsors that had to be appeased, but that was not one of them; “Look Up and Live” gave writers a measure of freedom.
“You only had to please God and CBS,” he said.
He continued to write plays on his own. “The Motel,” the third piece in the “America Hurray” trilogy, was actually the first to be written in 1961 or ’62.
“I was out of Harvard for about three years, living in Greenwich Village and knocking on Broadway theaters,” he told The Plain Dealer decades later. “And I wasn’t going to go in. I think ‘Motel’ was born out of my anger — partly in that situation, but probably a much deeper anger at the way my mind was conventionalized and conditioned.” It was up to me.”
The success of “America Hurray” in New York led to other productions, although they occasionally ran into resistance, including in London, where the graffiti at the “Motel” angered censors. In Mobile, Ala., in 1968 a production by the University of South Alabama at a city-owned theater was performed after two performances by Mayor Lambert C. Was turned down by Mims.
“It’s shit, pure and simple,” said Meyer, “and I think it’s a shame that Alabama taxpayer money has been used to generate such outrageous garbage.”
Among Mr. Van Italie’s other works with open theater was “The Serpent”, a collaborative work inspired by the Book of Genesis that he shaped into a script. It was first performed in Rome in 1968 during a European tour and was later staged in New York.
In the 1970s Mr. Van Italie became known for his translations.
“I did my work as a playwright backwards,” he once said, “creating new theatrical forms in the 60s, and going back to the 70s to study masters like Chekhov.”
Later still he did some acting, including a performance in a one-man autobiographical play called “War, Sex and Dreams”, which covered his childhood escape from the Nazis, his life as a gay man, and his sudden appearance in the 1960s. How was it coping with fame? DJR Brueckner reviewed the performance of the work at the Cafe in La Mama for The Times in 1999, calling it “an often amusing and often sad confession of a man in the ’60s who has a lonely heart and who teases someone by thinking it That despite his remarkable candor, he is going out.”
Mr. Van Italia splits his time between a Manhattan home and a farm in Rowe, Mass., which is home to his Shantigar Foundation. Apart from his brother, he is survived by his stepmother, Christine van Italie.
Remembering Mr. Van Itali, Ms. Yu remembered her predecessor Ms. Stewart, who died in 2011.
“I think Ellen Stewart and he are looking down on us and insisting that we go ahead and make changes,” she said.
