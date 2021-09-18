Jean-Claude Van Italie, ‘America Hurray’ playwright, 85. dies on

Jean-Claude Van Italie, a playwright, director and performer who was a mainstay of the experimental theater world and who was particularly known for “America Hurray”, a one-act series that opened in the East Village in 1966 There was a form-bending trio. Ran for more than 630 performances, died on September 9 in Manhattan. He was 85 years old.

His brother, Michael, said the cause was pneumonia.

In the late 1950s, Mr. Van Italie immersed himself in the vibrant off-Broadway scene, where playwrights and actors were challenging theatrical conventions. He joined Joseph Chaykin’s newly formed Open Theater in 1963, and his first produced play, “War”, was staged in the West Village. He was a favorite of Ellen Stewart, who founded the La Mama Experimental Theater Club in 1961.

Components of Mr van Italie’s early work, which became “America Hurray”, were usually displayed in lofts and other small venues, but for the full production of “America Hurray” in November 1966, he moved to Pocket Theater on Third Avenue. The work created a sensation.

“I think if you don’t watch ‘America Hurray,’ you’ll ignore a whisper in the air,” Walter Kerr began his review in The New York Times. “Something is going on here.”