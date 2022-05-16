Jean-Pierre highlights her background as a ‘black, gay, immigrant’ woman in first briefing as press secretary

Jean-Pierre highlights her background as a ‘black, homosexual, immigrant’ woman in first briefing as press secretary



New White Home Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre pointed to his race and sexual orientation throughout his first opening remarks on the job, thanking those that fought for the progress that allowed him to satisfy his new position.

“I’m clearly acutely conscious that my presence on this stage represents the first few. I’m a black, lesbian, immigrant woman, the first of three in this place,” Jean-Pierre stated throughout his first briefing on Monday. “I would not be right here immediately if it weren’t for the individuals who broke the obstacles of the earlier technology. I am standing on their shoulders.”

The brand new press secretary thanked President Biden, saying his administration was “not solely probably the most various in historical past” but additionally one in all “damaged men and women” such as Vice President Kamala Harris, senior employees and Supreme Court docket nominees.

Jean-Pierre’s outgoing press secretary took over Jane Saki, who gave her final briefing on Friday earlier than leaving for her new position on MSNBC.

5 notable moments from Jane Saki’s time as press secretary

Saki turned recognized for his usually provocative exchanges with Gadget Clock’ Peter Dusi, who instructed the outgoing press secretary that he was “sorry” to see her go.

What are you? ”Saki replied with a giggle in the briefing room.

“Sure,” Dusi replied. “And you’ve got at all times had a good sport. So, on behalf of everybody, thanks for every thing.”

Ducie now has to query Jean-Pierre, who served as White Home principal deputy press secretary earlier than being promoted to his new job.

Jean-Pierre, who was born in France however grew up in the USA, labored as a nationwide spokesman for MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC Information and MSNBC earlier than becoming a member of the Biden administration.

He instructed the Related Press that he was “honored” to satisfy his new position, that the White Home belongs to the “American individuals” and that he “works for them.”