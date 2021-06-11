Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen update will let you go from disc to digital



EA launched a free next-gen update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday, and the announcement comes with excellent news for individuals who personal a bodily copy of the sport however have a discless next-gen console: EA will let you convert your bodily copy to a digital one so you can reap the benefits of the improve, the corporate says in an FAQ.

If you need to improve your disc model to digital, click on this hyperlink to EA’s help web site. If you click on on the Digital Version PS5 or Xbox Collection S icons, then “Codes and promotions,” then “Change disc with code,” then “Choose Contact Possibility,” you’ll be taken to a kind to fill out to request your digital code. The shape says an EA help consultant will e mail you inside 72 hours after you fill it out.

Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen update provides 4K / HDR decision, improved 60fps efficiency, and “considerably quicker” loading speeds, in accordance to EA. It additionally provides a efficiency mode on PS5 and Xbox Collection X that runs at a 1440p decision and 60fps — when turned off, the sport runs at a 4K decision at 30fps. These choices is perhaps disappointing for gamers who have been hoping for a method to play in 4K and 60fps on next-gen consoles. And Xbox Collection S gamers gained’t give you the option to decide from both mode; the Collection S model of the sport will be capped at 1080p / 60fps, EA says.

You’ll additionally give you the option to switch your saves, and if you do this, unlocked trophies and achievements will carry over, too.