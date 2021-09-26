JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card:JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been issued. Candidates can download it from cportal.jeeadv.ac.in or from the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on October 3. To download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card, candidates need to login to the website.

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will contain exam center information, a self-declaration form and the day of the exam along with other instructions. Candidates should download all the pages and take a print out of the same.

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link given on the home page of the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the requested information and click on login.

Step 5: Candidates will have their JEE Advanced 2021 admit card in front of them.

Step 6: Candidates download their admit card and take a print out of it.

After downloading the JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card candidates check the information given in it. Candidates can check their JEE Advanced exam center address. If possible, one can check the exam center well in advance to avoid any mistake on the day of exam.

Candidate should read carefully the corona rules given in the admit card and follow them on the day of examination. Candidates should not carry those things to the exam center which are prohibited during the exam. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). This year IIT Kharagpur will conduct the entrance exam. Top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main appear in JEE Advanced exam.

