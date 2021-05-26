JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed Till Further Notice, New Date to be Announced Later

JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed Till Further Discover, New Date to be Announced Later





JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed: Holding in thoughts the continued COVID pandemic, the Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Issuing a notification, the premier institute on Wednesday mentioned that due to the fast surge of Covid-19 circumstances throughout the nation prior to now month, the JEE Advanced 2021 stands postponed. As per updates, the JEE Advanced 2021 entrance was supposed to be held on July 3 this yr. The examination is not going to be held now until additional discover, and the brand new dates will be introduced as soon as the pandemic is beneath management. Additionally Learn – Gujarat Night time Curfew Timing in 36 Cities Revised. Test Particulars

“Contemplating the prevailing pandemic scenario due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be introduced at an acceptable time,” the notification acknowledged. Additionally Learn – COVID-19: Vaccines Present Safety From Extreme Sickness Towards Coronavirus Variants of Concern| Examine

Prior to the JEE Advanced 2021 examination, the JEE Foremost 2021 April and Could periods have been additionally postponed by the Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the brand new dates for these exams haven’t been notified by NTA but. Additionally Learn – India Information 2.08 Lakh Recent COVID-19 Circumstances As soon as Once more After Highest Testing in a Day

JEE Advanced 2021 particulars: As per updates, over 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Foremost examination are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced yearly. Notably, the JEE Advanced comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Whereas Paper I used to be scheduled to be held within the morning shift–9 AM to 12 midday, Paper-II was scheduled within the afternoon shift– 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates seem for the JEE Advanced to get into Bachelor’s, Built-in Grasp’s, and Twin Diploma programs in 23 IITs of the nation. Yearly, JEE Advanced examination is collectively organised by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility Standards

As per the updates from the IIT Kharagpur, the institute earlier has launched the subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission take a look at on the official web site, jeeadv.ac.in. Mock assessments for JEE Advanced 2021 are additionally accessible on the official web site. Candidates should know that the eligibility standards for admission to IITs will be securing cross marks in Class 12 or equal examination with Physics, Chemistry, Arithmetic, a language, and every other topic. Notably, the 75% eligibility standards have been eliminated this yr.