JEE Advanced 2022: JEE Advanced Exam will be held on 3rd July, find out when registration will start

The date of JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date has been announced. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will host JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, with registration starting June 8. At the same time, the last date to register is June 14, 2022. JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be taken in two shifts. Paper 1 will be taken from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while Paper 2 will be taken from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be a break of two and a half hours in between. Candidates can check all the information related to JEE exam by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.Registration start date – June 8 (10 am)Last date for registration – June 14 (5 pm)Last date for submission of registration fee – June 15 (5 pm)Date of Issuance of Admission Card for JEE Advanced Exam- 27th June to 3rd July

Who can apply (JEE Advanced 2022 Eligibility)

Candidates should note that only students who pass the JEE Main 2022 exam and have a score of less than 250,000 will be eligible to apply for JEE Advance 2022. In addition, candidates who have appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 or 2021 and have passed JEE Main examination and registered for JEE Advanced but have not appeared for the examination are also eligible to appear for the examination. . Huh.

JEE Advanced 2022 Fees: Here is the registration fee



JEE Advanced 2022 registration fee for general category for Indian citizens is Rs. 2800 and for female candidates in all categories and for SC, ST and PWD candidates Rs. 1400 is.