JEE Advanced: Admission to IIT will be easier now, Govt cancels 75% marks requirement – jee Advanced compilation of 75 marks

JEE Advanced: Admission to IIT will be easier now, Govt cancels 75% marks requirement
We are telling you that before this, in order to get admission in IIT, the candidates had to have at least 75% marks in the 12th board examination or top 20%. However, even last year, the government had given a waiver of 75 per cent marks from eligibility, considering the difficulties caused by the Corona epidemic. This time too, relaxation has been given and now only 12th pass will be enough to get admission in IIT.
Let us know that the date of JEE Advanced has been announced, but so far no information related to the date of JEE Main has come to light. Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will run from 8 to 14 June at 5 p.m. JEE Advanced alone shows the top 2.50 lakh candidates of JEE Main, so the National Testing Agency has to complete all the JEE Main process by June 7.
JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted in 2 shifts
Paper 1 will be taken from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while Paper 2 will be taken from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be a break of two and a half hours in between. Admission tickets for JEE Advanced Exam will be issued from 27th June to 3rd July. Candidates can check all the information related to JEE exam by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
