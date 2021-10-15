JEE Advanced Result 2021: Learn how to check JEE Advanced Result, seat allotment will start from this date – jee Advanced Result 2021 on jeeadv.ac.in, step of inspection and next schedule here

Highlights JEE Advanced Results 2021 Today.

The first mock seat allotment will be released on October 22nd.

The first round of allotment will start from October 27.

JEE Advanced Results 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce JEE Advanced Results 2021 on 15th October 2021 today. Students appearing for the entrance exam on October 3 will soon be able to view their results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. You will need to enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth to check the JEE Advanced Results.



Along with the release of JEE Advanced Result 2021 by IIT Kharagpur, Final Answer Key (jee Advanced Answer Key 2021) will also be released. The final answer key is created based on the objections made by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE Advanced Result will be based on the final answer key.



The next phase will start from 16th October

Registration or selection of candidates for educational programs under JoSAA will start from 16th October. The first mock seat allotment will be released on October 22 at 10 p.m. The second list will be released on October 24 at 10 am.

Allocation of seats from 27th October

The first round of allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on October 27. Online Reporting till 5 pm on 30th October: Fee Payment / Upload of Documents / Response to Question will be taken by the candidate.

The Joint Space Allocation Authority (JoSSA) has issued guidelines for admission in 114 institutions for the 2021-22 academic year. Institutions include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other government aided technical institutes (other-GFTIs).

Learn how to check JEE Advanced Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Advanced result 2021’ link.

Step 3: Enter your valid roll number, date of birth and phone number.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: On the screen, JEE Advanced Result 2021 will open, check the result.

Step 6: Download it and keep the PDF with you for future reference.

Important dates