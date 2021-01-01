jee main 2021: JEE Main Result 2021: Final answer of JEE Main was announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in, results soon

Highlights Release of final answer of JEE Main 2021.

Results will be announced soon on Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Learn how to check.

JEE Main Results 2021:After the temporary answer key of JEE Main Season Four, the Final Answer Key (JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021) has been issued. Candidates can check the final answer key of BE, BTech Paper-1 by visiting the official website of NTA. NTA will announce the results of JEE Main Exam Season Four (JEE Main 2021 Results) anytime now.



Since this year, Corona Eligibility (Covid 1) has been conducted four times a year with the Combined Eligibility Test (JEE). The 4th Session Engineering Entrance Examination was held on 26th, 27th and 31st September and 1st and 2nd September 2021. In which BE or B.Tech Paper-1 and Bachelor of Architecture Paper-2A or B.Planning Paper-2B were examined.

This opportunity was until 08 September

After the issuance of the JEE Main 2021 Provisional Answer Key, the NTA had until September 08 to raise objections. After this the final answer key is issued. Now the JEE main results 2021 will be announced soon. How to download the JEE main final answer key and check the results can be seen below.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main Final Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: The answer key will open on your computer screen.

Step 5: Check it out, download it and take a printout to keep with you for further reference.

JEE Main Results 2021 (How to check JEE Main Results 2021)

The results of JEE Main will be announced on the official website of NTA or on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, the link ‘JEE Main Results 2021 Session 4’ will be activated. Candidates can check their result by filling in the required details required for login.

