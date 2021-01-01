JEE Main 2021: Online application window for fourth session reopened. Apply till 11 August at jeemain.nta.nic.in – JEE Main 2021: NTA opens application window for fourth session, apply till this date

JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has JEE Main 2021 The online application form window has been reopened for the fourth session of . Keeping in view the demand of the students, the agency has JEE Main 2021 Session 4 have decided to withdraw the application for or give one more chance to apply. A total of 7.32 lakh students have already applied for this exam.

The exam will be conducted on 26 August, 27 August, 31 August and 2 September. Students who wish to appear for Paper 1 (BE / B.Tech) along with Paper 2A (B. Arch) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) can apply for JEE Main 2021 Session 4. Let us inform that for the fourth session of the examination, students can apply till 9 pm on 11 August 2021 and deposit the application fee till 12 pm. Apart from this, students who have already applied online for the fourth session need not apply again. However, he can definitely make changes in his application.

Please note that the correction window will not be opened by the agency after the closure of the application window, so all the students should fill their application carefully. for student support 011- 40759000 Or [email protected] can contact on Also by NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 3 The answer key and result has been released. all students jeemain.nta.nic.in You can check through. From this session JEE Main will be conducted 4 times in a year. Its first session was held in February and second session in March. Subsequent examinations were to be conducted in April and May but these examinations were postponed in view of the second wave of corona pandemic. For more details candidates check official website.





