JEE Main 2022 Application: Tomorrow is the last date for JEE Main registration, how to apply – jee main 2022 Application deadline tomorrow How to apply here

Tomorrow is the last date to register for the Joint Entrance Examination i.e. JEE Main Examination. Candidates seeking admission in Engineering can register by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year – the first from April 21 to May 4 and the second from May 24 to May 29. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu besides Hindi, English and Gujarati. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not allow any modifications after the JEE Main 2022 application is submitted.

The JEE Main will be organized for two papers – Paper 1, or BTech Paper, and Paper 2, or BARC and Biplanning Paper. BArch and BPlanning papers will be organized separately as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

How to apply for JEE Main 2022 exam

Interested students can fill the application form with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.
Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.
Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Submit application fee.
Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

These documents will be required for JEE Main 2022

The following documents are required to fill the application form for JEE Main Examination.

– Scanned copy of photo in JPG or JPEG format and file size should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.
The scanned signature should be between 4 KB and 30 KB in JPG or JPEG format. Where applicable, upload a scan of the relevant reserved category documents. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size.

