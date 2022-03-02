JEE Main 2022: Are you aware of these 5 changes related to JEE Main? Here are the details – Registration for jee main 2022 begins Important points to know
JEE Main 2022: Here are 5 important changes
1. The exam will be held in two sessions in April and May instead of four. During registration, only Session 1 (April) will be visible during the first session, and Session 2 (May) will be visible when the window reopens shortly before the test. Under no circumstances will the repair facility be provided at any stage, the official statement said.
2. There will be negative markings for both Section A (MCQ) and Section B (Numerical Value Question). Section B will have additional questions and there was no negative marking for this section last year.
3. The selection of exam cities for the exam will be based on the permanent and current address entered during registration.
4. When candidates register for JEE Main, they have to enter the OTP received on their registered mobile number and before submitting the application fee, they are required to enter the OTP received at their registered e-mail address.
5. The annual income of the family, the total annual income of the father or parent, the total annual income of the mother and the annual income of the parents from other sources, if any, must be entered in the JEE Main. 2022 application.
