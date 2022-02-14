JEE Main 2022 Exam Date: JEE Main Exam Date is Coming Soon, Find Out the Details – GEE Main 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon Know the Paper Pattern

Education

JEE Main 2022 Exam: The date of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022 Exam Date) may be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the date of JEE Main 2022 exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applications will also be filled from this website. The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main last year in four sessions – February, March, April and last August-September. The pattern of JEE main exams was changed to accommodate students studying under different school boards (which changed the curriculum due to lockdown).

The JEE Main 2022 is expected to be held in the same way as 2021. This test will be taken again in four sessions. The sample of JEE main exam is given below.

Sample of JEE Main Exam

The JEE Main question paper had 30 questions for each subject, which was divided into two sections. There were 20 questions in Section A and 10 questions in Section B, the students had to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

How to apply for JEE Main 2022 exam

Interested students can fill the application form with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.
Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.
Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Submit application fee.
Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

