JEE Main 2022 Exam: JEE Main 2022: If you are preparing for JEE Main, first understand the pattern and syllabus – jee mains 2022 Pattern and syllabus in Hindi

JEE Main 2022 Exam: If you are preparing for JEE Main, first understand the pattern and syllabus

Highlights Application forms can be published in January.

Exams are expected to begin in February.

This exam will be conducted in 4 sessions.

Many people are waiting for the information related to the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 and the examination calendar may be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. According to reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in four sessions in February, March, April and May. Information on the publication date of JEE Main 2022 application will be available soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the report, application forms may be issued in January. This time too JEE Main 2022 is expected to be held in the same way as 2021. This exam will be conducted again in 4 sessions from February 2022.



Sample of JEE Main Exam



While there is a lot of speculation regarding the paper pattern of JEE Main 2022, experts are of the opinion that even this time there is no possibility of change in the syllabus or paper pattern. The syllabus for Class XII has been revised this year, but even then, the paper pattern of NTA JEE Mains 2021 is unlikely to change.

JEE Main Syllabus 2022 (JEE Main 2022 Syllabus) (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)



JEE Main Candidates can check the details of Paper 1 (BE / B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch / B, Scheme) courses here. NCERT 12th Solutions and NCERT 11th Solutions can be used to prepare JEE Mains Curriculum 2022. We have given complete information of JEE Main course here.

Physics



Here are the most important subjects of physics. Related questions are asked in this exam. You will find complete details here.

– Physics and Measurements, Rotational Motion, Thermodynamics, Dynamics, Function, Energy and Strength, Properties of Solids and Fluids, Gravity, Laws of Motion, Oscillations and Waves, Electrical Equipment, Gas Moving Theory, Electric Flow, Communication System, Electromagnetic Induction and Options Magnetic effects of flux, flux and magnetism, optics, electromagnetic waves, molecules and nuclei, static electricity, dual forms of matter and radiation, section B, practical skills,

Chemistry



The chemistry in this exam is divided into physical, organic and inorganic chemistry. Here you will find information on the chemistry of all departments and the main topics.

Some of the basic concepts of chemistry, state of matter, molecular structure, chemical bonds and molecular structure, chemical thermodynamics, solutions, equilibrium, redox reaction and electrochemistry, chemical dynamics, surface chemistry, etc.

Organic chemistry



You may be asked a number of questions in this regard. Key topics include Organic Compounds Purification and Characteristics, Hydrocarbons, Chemistry in Daily Life, Principles of Applied Chemistry, Halogenated Organic Compounds, Oxygenated Organic Compounds, Nitrogenous Organic Compounds, Polymers, Organic Chemistry. Some basic principles, biological principles.

Biochemistry



The questions asked in this section can be of many topics. These mainly include the classification of elements and their periodicity in properties, hydrogen, S block components (alkali and alkaline earth metals), p block components (groups 13 to 18), d and f block components, sub-covalent compounds. General principles of environmental chemistry, metal extraction and processing.

Mathematics course



Here is a list of important math chapters that should prepare you for JEE Main Exam 2022. To get good marks, candidates must include the entire JEE Main Course 2022 in Mathematics.

– The main topics covered are complex numbers and quadratic equations, matrix and determinants, sets, relationships and functions, mathematical proofs, permutation and combination, mathematical logic, limits, continuity and variation, integration, three-dimensional geometry, variation equations. The theorem and its simple applications include sequence and series, vector algebra, statistics and probability, trigonometry, coordinate geometry.

Aptitude Test Paper 2 (B.Arch / B.Planning) – Aptitude Test Paper 2 (B.Arch / B.Planning)



Paper 2 syllabus is provided for candidates sitting for B.Arch / B.planning course.

Section-I



It mainly includes information related to people, places, buildings, materials and structures and built-in complexes, materials, structures, etc. It also includes drawing of three-dimensional objects with two-dimensional drawings, visualizing various aspects of three-dimensional objects, mental capacity of analytical reasoning.

Section-II



This section deals primarily with the assessment and review of three-dimensional concepts – objects, building forms and elements, colors, textures, textures and specifications. Includes design and drawing of geometric or abstract shapes with a pencil. It also combines 2D and 3D to transform, scale, rotate, develop surfaces and areas, create plans, represent heights and 3D. This section also raises questions about creating two-dimensional and three-dimensional structures using the given shapes and forms.

Section-III



In this section you will be asked about general knowledge of development issues, government programs / schemes etc., comprehension, critical thinking and analytical skills, reading skills, graphs, tables and maps. Apart from this, simple statistics and understanding of subjects related to social science in CBSE 10th class are also asked in this section.