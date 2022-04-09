JEE Main 2022 Exam: JEE Main Session 1 Registration Deadline Extended, How To Apply – GEE Main 2022 Exam Registration Date Extended Here How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) to April 5, 2022. Candidates can apply online for JEE Main Session 1 through the official website jeemain.nta.nic. NTA has also extended the deadline for paying fees for JEE Main. Candidates should note that JEE Main Fee Payment Window will remain open till 11:50 PM. The National Testing Agency has issued a notice informing everyone about the extension of JEE Main registration deadline.The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year – the first from April 21 to May 4 and the second from May 24 to May 29. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu besides Hindi, English and Gujarati. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not allow any modifications after the JEE Main 2022 application is submitted.

The JEE Main will be organized for two papers – Paper 1, or BTech Paper, and Paper 2, or BARC and Biplanning Paper. BArch and BPlanning papers will be organized separately as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

How to apply for JEE Main 2022 exam



Interested students can fill the application form with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now create a login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.

Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Submit application fee.

Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.