jee main 2022 preparation tips: jee main 2022: Here are the essential tips to crack jee main exam – jee main 2022 preparation tips

JEE Main (JEE Main 2022) exam date is approaching. The first session of the exam will be held in the last week of February in which millions of candidates will test their abilities. This is one of the most difficult entrance exams in the country. If you are also preparing for this exam, here we will give you complete information and tips about JEE Mains preparation planning.

JEE main preparation tips



Understand the curriculum and plan



To prepare for the JEE Main, students need to come up with an effective plan and the exam syllabus will help in this. First of all, understand the syllabus and plan the preparation keeping in mind the easy and difficult topics in it. Based on your ability and speed, make a daily preparation plan consisting of three subjects. Also follow this regularly.

Make a good time table



It is very important to have a proper schedule to prepare for this exam. Make a time table keeping in mind your exam pattern. Candidates will have to answer 75 out of 90 questions in this exam. The duration of each paper is 3 hours. Each subject will have 20 MCQs and 10 numerical questions out of which 5 questions will have to be answered. For MCQ, 4 marks will be given for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. In which 4 marks will be given for correct answer to numerical questions and there is no negative sign in this section.

Complete the current topic



There is now less than two months left for the first attempt at this exam. Therefore, full emphasis has to be laid on preparation. Now is the time to complete the major subjects in this exam. Then start another topic. This method will be important for you later, as the candidates will not have to put much effort in the final stage of JEE Main preparation.

Create a flash card



It is very important to make short notes to prepare for this exam. The aim is to create flashcards and short notes with one week left to the main exam. With the help of this, candidates will be able to move quickly through these short notes and flash notes and improve on other important points.

Practice the sample paper



Solve the sample papers and question papers continuously to prepare for the JEE Mains exam. The purpose of solving JEE main question paper is to enable the candidates to know their level of preparation. This will allow the candidates to know how long it takes to solve each question in each subject. Also, whether they can manage their time properly or not will come before them. The more questions they solve, the more they will know in which field they will have to work so that there will be no problem on the day of the exam. They can improve their performance by eliminating their shortcomings.

Give frequent mock tests



Now the mock test has become very important for all the exams. It gives you a real test experience before the exam. If you are preparing for JEE Main, try a mock test every day. This will ensure that the candidates do not face any pressure on the day of JEE Main Entrance Examination.

Study Tips: If you feel sleepy while studying in the morning, try these 8 tips

Be sure to improve



Repetition is very important for all exams. Without it you can’t crack the exam. Therefore, candidates need to review what they have read well in time. This will help a lot to remember the subject. Review the topics you read every week. This will help you to remember.