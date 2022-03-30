JEE Main 2022: Prepare for the exam in this way in the last days, if you follow these tips given by experts, you will definitely succeed in the exam – jee main 2022 preparation tips

The country’s largest engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, is proposed next month. In such a situation, it is necessary to make good use of time in the last day to get maximum marks in the exam. For this, here are some important guidelines and tips, which can be useful to improve your performance in the exam.Students should avoid learning any new subject these days. Try to review as much as you have studied so far, because the more you practice, the stronger your grip on the subject and the topics will be.

– Focus more on NCERT, as most of the questions from NCERT have been asked in the last few years. Especially in chemistry if you take the help of NCERT textbooks and other study materials it will be useful. If any subject is weak then practice by solving maximum papers of previous years. This will increase the confidence along with the grip on the subject. Fear will go away.

Time and environment are also important for exam preparation. In such a situation try to make the family and the surrounding environment conducive to the study.

Give as many mock tests as possible during the exam. At this time, with the help of mock test, students will be able to adapt to the exam time and environment.

Try to eliminate old mistakes while giving mock test, because the more mistakes are removed, the better the performance. Analyze after mock test and avoid those mistakes in next test.

Examination method is required. Knowing what kind of questions will be asked, how many will be asked can help you prepare well for the exam.

Summer is the season, the biggest challenge is to keep yourself healthy. So more and more liquid

Drink juice, lemonade and coconut water.

Subject Based Preparation (JEE Main 2022 Subject Preparation Tips)



Physics

Angular Movements, Inertia Movements, Point Particle Collision, Kinematics, Gravity, Thermodynamics, Current Electrical (emphasis on Circuits), Electromagnetics Induction (emphasis on Inductions), Geometric Optics, Wave Optics (YDSESE and PhDS) . However, no information is available in advance about the syllabus and pattern of the paper. In such a case, questions may also be asked on all those topics which are not mentioned here.

So try to cover all the topics, the topics given here are those which we have prepared based on the previous JEE main paper organized by NTA. It should be noted that questions are more likely to come from the 12th standard syllabus. It should not take much time (3 to 4 minutes) to solve any problem. Be sure to complete your answers in the numerical section.

Chemistry

The questions are more based on NCERT syllabus. Apart from this the level of questions is also easy to medium and difficult. In the JEE Main 2021 paper, most of the 20 questions in the first section, based on theory, were asked from organic and inorganic chemistry. The second section consists of 10 numerical questions on physical chemistry. Only five of them had to ask questions. To get good marks in the paper, avoid solving the questions which take more time to calculate. Most questions in chemistry are based on information, so review frequently.

In addition to reading the NCERT in Biomolecules, Chemistry of Everyday Life, Polymers, Surface Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry, Solid State, Metallurgy and Coordinating Chemistry, also solve the NCERT tester.

Important subjects in organic chemistry are aldehydes and ketones, hydrocarbons, halogen derivatives and aromatic compounds. Organic chemistry consists of chemical bonds, periodic properties and s, p, d and f blocks. Physical chemistry includes thermodynamics, chemical kinetics, liquid solutions and chemical equilibrium.

Mathematics

– Analysis of previous year’s JEE-main question papers in Mathematics shows that questions are asked from almost all the chapters of the syllabus, so you need to do a thorough revision of the entire syllabus to get good marks.

– Vector and 3D are the main ones as at least 3 questions are required in this 12 mark question paper.

– Some other key AOD, fixed integration (DI), variation equation (DE), quadrant (AUC), sequence and series, determinant, matrix (matrix), conic section and probability (probability)). Each of these topics is likely to raise at least two questions.

There are other topics like set, relation, heights and distances, reasoning, statistics, which can be corrected quickly and are also important from exam point of view. So prepare them properly.

Students find permutation and accumulation (P&C) and complex numbers a little difficult. Therefore, in order to gain confidence in these subjects, the questions asked in the previous year’s paper should be solved.

Solve previous year’s question papers for concentration and time management.

(These tips are shared by expert Brijesh Maheshwari, Director, Alan Career Institute.)