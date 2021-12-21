JEE Main 2022 Registration: JEE Main 2022 Preparation Tips: Follow these tips to prepare for JEE Main Exam, you will succeed – GE Main 2022 Preparation Tips and Tricks in Hindi

JEE Main (JEE Mains 2022) is considered to be the toughest entrance exam in the country. Passing this exam requires commitment, perseverance and patience from the applicants. Millions of youngsters sit for this exam with the dream of getting education in one of the most luxurious engineering institutes in the country, but only a few thousand of them fulfill their dreams. If you are also preparing for this exam, you will have to plan for preparation for JEE Main along with 12th board exam, as both JEE Main and JEE Advanced subjects are based on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics taught between 11th and 12th. Included. Here we are also giving you tips for JEE Main preparation along with board exams.

Create a curriculum-based plan



Students will need to come up with an effective plan to prepare for the JEE Main along with the board exams. The exam syllabus will help in this. First of all, understand the syllabus and plan the preparation keeping in mind the easy and difficult topics in it. Based on your ability and speed, make a daily preparation plan consisting of three subjects. Also follow this regularly.

Make the right schedule



Having a proper schedule for any exam preparation is very important and helps in this exam pattern. Once you understand this, make a schedule. Candidates will have to answer 75 out of 90 questions in this exam. The duration of each paper is 3 hours. Each subject will have 20 MCQs and 10 numerical questions out of which 5 questions will have to be answered. For MCQ, 4 marks will be given for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. In which numerical questions will have 4 marks for each correct answer and there is no negative sign in this section.

Finish the current topic and then move on



The most important thing to prepare for this exam is that the aspirants must first go through some basic subjects before proceeding. Then we must move on. This will prove to be an important aspect later, as the candidates will not have to put much effort in the final stage of JEE main preparation.

Develop a clear understanding of concepts



It is important to understand the concept well for the preparation of JEE Main. Candidates should keep in mind that if they have a good grasp of the concepts and can apply them well during the entrance exams. So it is important to focus on that during the preparation.

Make small notes or flash cards



Making small notes is very important for the preparation of JEE Main. The aim is to create flashcards and short notes with one week left to the main exam. With this, candidates will be able to quickly go through these short notes and flash notes and review other important points.

Practice JEE Main Sample Papers and Question Papers



One of the preparation tips for this exam is to solve the sample question paper and question paper. The purpose of solving JEE main question paper is to enable the candidates to know their level of preparation. This will allow the candidates to know how long it takes to solve each question in each subject. Also, whether they can manage their time properly or not will come before them. The more questions they solve, the more they will know in which field they will have to work so that there will be no problem on the day of the exam. They can overcome their shortcomings and improve their performance.

Mock test



Mock tests are very important for all exams today. If you are preparing for JEE Main, try a mock test every day. This will ensure that the candidates do not face any pressure on the day of JEE Main Entrance Examination.

Repetition

You can’t crack any exam without revision. Therefore, candidates need to make a thorough review of what they have read. This will help a lot to remember the subject. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. Repeating here will lead to success.