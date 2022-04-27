JEE Main Exam 2022: Registration for the first session of JEE Main will be closed today, apply soon from this direct link – Registration for jee main 2022 ends today Direct link to register here

The registration process for Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Examination will be closed today, April 25. Students who have not yet applied for the JEE Main Exam can apply by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first semester exam (JEE Main Exam 2022) will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

JEE Main Exam Registration 2022: Fill the exam form like this

Step 1- First of all go to jeemain main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page of the website.

Step 3- Fill in the registration details and click submit.

Step 4- Next, log in to the account and fill out the application.

Step 5- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it.

Apply via this direct link …

Registration for JEE Main Exam

Candidates, while registering for JEE Main Session 1 (JEE Main Session 1 Registration 2022), keep in mind that General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.600, while reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. Registration fee has to be paid. 350. Candidates can register till 9 pm tonight and pay the fee till 11.50 pm.

The JEE Main Exam 2022 is conducted at various centers across the country for admission to various courses like technical undergraduate engineering programs and architect programs. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main Exam (JEE Main Exam 2022) in CBT mode.