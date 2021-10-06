jee main: JEE Main Result 2021: JEE Main paper-2 results announced, 100% students, see the list of state wise toppers – announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in jee main result 2021 paper 2, direct link here
Highlights
- Results of JEE Main 2021 Paper-2 announced.
- 65,000 students had appeared for the exam.
- JEE Main Paper-2 State wise list of toppers also announced.
About 60,000 students were tested in 13 languages.
The JEE Main Paper-2 examination was conducted in two sessions, Paper-2A and Paper-2B. The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted on 23rd February (Season-1) and 2nd September 2021 (Season-4). A total of 65015 students sat for this exam. The test was conducted in a total of 13 languages including English, Hindi and Gujarati as well as Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
State wise list of toppers also announced
The NTA has also announced the list of candidates who scored 100 NTA scores in B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) in JEE (Main) -2021. The agency has also released a list of state-wise toppers in the two exams.
JEE Main 2021 Result: Learn how to check JEE Main Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main mentioned above.
Step 2: Scroll down to the home page.
Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Results’.
Step 4: A new page will open, type your application number, date of birth and security PIN here.
Step 5: JEE Main Result 2021 Paper-2 Result will open on the screen.
Step 6: Check it out, download it and take a printout for further reference.
Sample of JEE Main Paper-2 Exam
JEE Main Paper 2 was taken for a total of 400 marks. The JEE Main BARC and B Planning Question Paper had three sections in which questions based on both Maths and Aptitude Test were common in the paper and were taken as a computer based test.
Direct link to JEE Main Paper-2 results
List of state wise toppers
Official website
