jee main: JEE Main Result 2021: JEE Main paper-2 results announced, 100% students, see the list of state wise toppers – announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in jee main result 2021 paper 2, direct link here

Highlights Results of JEE Main 2021 Paper-2 announced.

65,000 students had appeared for the exam.

JEE Main Paper-2 State wise list of toppers also announced.

JEE Main Outcome 2021 Paper-2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of JEE Main 2021 Paper-2 (JEE Main 2021 Result). Students who have appeared for B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) exams can check their results by visiting the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application number and date of birth have to be entered to check the JEE result.



About 60,000 students were tested in 13 languages.

The JEE Main Paper-2 examination was conducted in two sessions, Paper-2A and Paper-2B. The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted on 23rd February (Season-1) and 2nd September 2021 (Season-4). A total of 65015 students sat for this exam. The test was conducted in a total of 13 languages ​​including English, Hindi and Gujarati as well as Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Also read: The Delhi government’s big announcement is to open an Armed Forces Preparatory School to prepare for army recruitment

State wise list of toppers also announced

The NTA has also announced the list of candidates who scored 100 NTA scores in B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) in JEE (Main) -2021. The agency has also released a list of state-wise toppers in the two exams.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Learn how to check JEE Main Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main mentioned above.

Step 2: Scroll down to the home page.

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Results’.

Step 4: A new page will open, type your application number, date of birth and security PIN here.

Step 5: JEE Main Result 2021 Paper-2 Result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out, download it and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: BHU Admission Card 2021: UET Admission Card bhuet.nta.nic.in, Exam on 9th October

Sample of JEE Main Paper-2 Exam

JEE Main Paper 2 was taken for a total of 400 marks. The JEE Main BARC and B Planning Question Paper had three sections in which questions based on both Maths and Aptitude Test were common in the paper and were taken as a computer based test.

Direct link to JEE Main Paper-2 results

List of state wise toppers

Official website