JEE Main phase 3rd 2021: Admit card for April session may be issued on July 15

JEE Main phase 3rd 2021: National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit card for the third phase (April session) of JEE Main i.e. main joint entrance examination on July 15. JEE Phase-3 exam will be conducted by NTA from July 20 to July 25, 2021.

JEE Main phase 3rd 2021: National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit card for JEE Main Phase III i.e. April session on July 15. Recently, former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced to conduct JEE Phase-3 exam from July 20 to July 25, 2021. Those candidates, who have registered themselves for the third stage of JEE Main 2021, should keep checking the official website of NTA regularly. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Admit cards for the third phase examination will be issued on July 15.

The third phase examinations will be held from 20 to 25 July 2021.

The registration portal for the fourth phase will be closed on July 12, 2021.

The fourth phase examinations will be conducted from 27 July to 02 August 2021.

Admit card for the fourth phase will be issued on July 20

The NTA is expected to release the admit card for the fourth phase within a week of the release of the admit card for the third stage i.e. by July 20. The fourth phase examination is scheduled from July 27 to August 02, 2021. The portal is now open for making corrections in the details filled in the application. Candidates can update them by visiting the official website.

Candidates who have applied earlier also if they want to change the details including exam centre, they can do the same on the above mentioned registration dates. In case of any doubts or problems, candidates can contact on 01140759000 or [email protected] You can email.

