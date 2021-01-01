jee main result 2021: jee main result 2021: jee main july 2021 result declared, 17 students got 100 percent, see list of toppers – jee main result jul 2021 announced, score card on jeemain.nta.nic.in result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the JEE Main July 2021 exam. Today, August 06, after 8 pm, the result link has been activated on the JEE Mains website jeemain.nta.nic.in. A day earlier, on August 05, the NTA had released the JEE Main Session-3 Final Answer Key. A total of 17 students have scored 100 percent marks this time. Only one student got 100 percent marks. The following is a list of national and state toppers (JEE Main July 2021 Toppers).

The exam was earlier scheduled for April 2021 (JEE Main April 2021). But a second wave of corona pushed her forward. The third session of JEE Main was then held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. A total of 7.09 lakh students across the country had registered for this.



JEE Main Results Websites: Results can be viewed on this website

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main July 2021 Data: Statistics at a Glance

Number of people who got 100 percent – 17

Who got 100 per cent from Andhra Pradesh – 4

Bihar – 1

Rajasthan – 1

Delhi – 2

Haryana – 2

Karnataka – 1

Telangana – 4

Uttar Pradesh – 2

Among the girls, only one student, Pal Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh, got 100 per cent marks.

The JEE main exam is being conducted in 13 languages ​​this year. There are 13 languages ​​- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

The NTA JEE Main Session-4 window will now open. Students who have not applied will have the opportunity. Those who have applied will have the opportunity to make the necessary corrections to the application. The NTA will soon announce its schedule. The exam will be held in August.

