jee main result 2021: jee main result 2021: jee main july 2021 result declared, 17 students got 100 percent, see list of toppers – jee main result jul 2021 announced, score card on jeemain.nta.nic.in result

JEE Main Results Websites: Results can be viewed on this website
nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main July 2021 Data: Statistics at a Glance
Number of people who got 100 percent – 17
Who got 100 per cent from Andhra Pradesh – 4
Bihar – 1
Rajasthan – 1
Delhi – 2
Haryana – 2
Karnataka – 1
Telangana – 4
Uttar Pradesh – 2
Among the girls, only one student, Pal Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh, got 100 per cent marks.
The JEE main exam is being conducted in 13 languages this year. There are 13 languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.
The NTA JEE Main Session-4 window will now open. Students who have not applied will have the opportunity. Those who have applied will have the opportunity to make the necessary corrections to the application. The NTA will soon announce its schedule. The exam will be held in August.
