JEE Main Result 2021 Postponed: IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 registration postponed due to JEE Main result

JEE Main Result 2021 Postponed: The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advance 2021, which will start from September 11, has been postponed, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has given the information about the postponement of registration on its official website. It said that the process has been postponed due to the delay in the release of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results. Now the registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 will start from the afternoon of September 13, 2021.

JEE Advanced exam is for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India including Indian Institutes of Technology. Only top 2.5 lakh candidates who have cleared JEE Main exam can appear in this exam.

A notice issued on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 – jeeadv.ac.in said, “Due to the delay in the release of JEE Main 2021 result, the already announced date of registration for JEE Advanced 2021 has been postponed. ” The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is 19th September and the last date to pay the fee is 20th September.

This year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions and the results for three sessions have already been declared. More than 35 students have scored 100 percentile in the previous examinations. JEE Main result was expected on September 10. Now it is confirmed that its release has been delayed, there is no official update on the new date.

Students who had registered for JEE Advanced last year but could not appear for it due to restrictions related to Covid, have also been allowed to take the exam this year without appearing for the Mains exam.

