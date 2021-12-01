jee Main Results: JEE Main Results 2021: JEE Main Results To Be Announced Today? Check your score and rank here – jee mains result 2021 date time nta latest update

Highlights When will the wait for JEE Mains result end?

This time the All India Rank will be announced

Registration for JEE Advanced begins

JEE Main Results 2021 Latest Update: The wait for the final session results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admission in UG courses of Engineering i.e. BE and BTech will end soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of JEE Main Session 4 2021. This result is the most important, as this time NTA will also release the JEE Main 2021 rank list. Based on this, the top 2.5 lakh students will have the opportunity to attend JEE Advanced 2021. More than 7 lakh students across the country are waiting for their results.



JEE Main Results Website: Check results on these websites

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Go to any of these websites. Submit your JEE main roll number, date of birth and other required details. The result will appear on the screen. This time NTA will also issue JEE Main All India Rank (JEE Main 2021 AIR). So students will get their All India Rank with marks in their results.

What’s next after the JEE main result?

JSEE Main Results JoSAA Counseling will begin after 2021 Session 4. This counseling (JEE Main Counseling 2021) will be done on the basis of JEE core marks, in which students will be allotted seats in NIT, Triple IT, GFTI and other national, state and private colleges. In addition, the JEE Main Merit List 2021 will determine which top 2.5 lakh students will have the opportunity to sit for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam.

Also read: Career in IT: If you have these 6 skills, you can have a good career in IT

It is worth noting that the results of the JEE Main August-September 2021 were to be announced much earlier. But it is still pending due to ongoing investigations into irregularities in the exam. However, the NTA has not yet made any official announcement regarding the JEE Main August 2021 outcome date. But JEE Advanced Registration 2021 is starting today, September 13th. In such a situation, the results are likely to be announced sometime from today to tomorrow.

Also read: Career Tips: If you want to do software engineering after 12th standard, keep these things in mind

