jee main will be held on july 17 result declared by august 14

JEE Main 2021: The JEE Main exam in April and May was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the announcement of the date of the examination by the JEE Board, the suspense so far has ended.

JEE Main 2021: There is good news for the students who are still waiting for JEE Main 2021 exam due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The Joint Entrance Board has announced the exam date on Wednesday. According to the latest update, JEE Main exam will be held on July 17 and the result will be declared by August 14. Earlier in April and May, the exam was postponed due to the corona pandemic.

92,695 students will appear in the exam at 174 centers

According to the JEE Board data, this time 92,695 students will appear in the JEE Main exam to be held at 174 centers across the country. According to the Joint Entrance Board, after the declaration of the result, the counseling of the candidates will be completed in three phases. The counseling process is planned to be completed by September 15.

Roadmap ready for conducting the examination

Due to this, the JEE Main exam was to be held in April, but due to the second wave of corona and the lockdown, it was decided to postpone this exam. Many entrance examinations and competitive examinations including JEE, NEET were postponed due to the threat of Corona. The central government had taken this decision keeping in mind the safety of the students. Apart from this, due to Kovid-19, all the central and states board had canceled the 10th and 12th board examinations. Joint Entrance Test The board has prepared a roadmap for conducting the examination in a safe manner.

