JEE Mains: JEE Main Result July 2021: Answer Key Issued, JEE Main Session-3 Result will be available here – jee main result 2021, direct link to answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Highlights Release of final answer of JEE Main Session-3

NTA will announce the results on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Session-4 exam will be held in August

EE Main July 2021 Answer of, jeemain.nta.nic.in Removed: The answer key of JEE main exam held in July 2021 has been issued. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link of JEE Mains July 2021 Final Answer Key (JEE Mains Session 3 Final Answer Key) on the official website of JEE Mains today, 05 August at jeemain.nta.nic.in.



The direct link to the answer key is given below. Based on this answer key, the results of JEE Main Session-3 have also been prepared. Following the release of the final answer key, the results of the now JEE Main July 2021 will also be announced soon.

JEE Main Results 2021: JEE Main July 2021 Results Announced, Check Scorecard Here

The NTA will announce the JEE main results July 2021 (Session 3) by Friday, August 06. Once the results are announced, a link to the results will be activated on the JEE main website. You can check your result by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also read: JEE Tips: Here are some important tips to help you prepare your entire JEE syllabus.

After the Session-3 result, the window of JEE Main Session-4 will open. Students who have not applied will have the opportunity. Those who have applied will have the opportunity to make the necessary corrections to the application. The NTA will soon announce its schedule. The exam will be held in August.

Click here to download JEE Main Session 3 Final Answer Key 2021.

