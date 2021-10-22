jee result: JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result: JEE Advanced AAT Result Coming Soon, Learn How To Check – How To Check Jee Advanced 2021 Result By jeeadv.ac.in, Check Details

Highlights Results of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 coming soon.

The exam was held on October 18.

After the result, you will have a chance to get a sense of choice.

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Results: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur JEE Advanced Architect Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result) Results 2021 will be released sometime today, 22nd October 2021. The AAT exam was conducted on 18th October by pen and paper method. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will soon be able to check their marks by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.



Candidates who get marks on cut off will be declared as pass in the examination. There is no separate ranking in AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any class. The examination was conducted for admission to BA Architect courses at IIT Varanasi (BHU), IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. Students will be able to choose after the results are announced.

JEE Advanced 2021: Here’s how to check AAT results

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click submit.

Step 4: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 5: To check and download the results.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further needs.

Let us know that the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2021 results were declared on 15th October 2021, in which a total of 41862 students were eligible. After the JEE advanced, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) began on 15 October.

You can check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2021 here